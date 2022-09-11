Strange phenomena occur after strong earthquake in Papua New Guinea

Lorenzo Pasqualini Meteored Italy 5 hours ago 2 min

A violent earthquake measuring 7.6 degrees, reached east of Papua New Guinea last Saturday (10). The earthquake, according to data released by the US Geological Survey (USGS), took place at 23:46 (UTC) on 10 Septemberwith epicenter located about 67 kilometers from the city of Kainantu. The earthquake was widely felt in the eastern part of the country and caused at least 2 deaths. The damage, at least according to the first testimonies, was not catastrophic, in relation to the earthquake’s power, but there are still reports of serious damage to villages in the mountainous areaswhere the seismic event would have triggered several landslides.

One of the consequences of the strong earthquake was the opening of numerous cracks in the ground, from which mud and sand escaped. The curious phenomenon, which can be seen in the video below, due to the liquefaction of the soil, a well-known phenomenon at the geological level. Soil liquefaction after earthquakes has been observed many times across the planet. Phenomena of this type occurred after the Kobe earthquake in 1995 (Japan), after the Christchurch earthquake in 2010 and 2011 (New Zealand).

Sediment liquefaction is one of the most well-known hydrogeological phenomena and can be triggered by earthquakes of magnitude greater than 5.5 or 6.0. Usually occurs in sandy soils where there is water saturation: a strong earthquake can trigger this process, turning the soil into fluid with serious problems for buildings and infrastructure in general.

The ground shaking caused by the earthquake strongly increases the pressure of the water trapped within the sediments.. This water overpressure has a surprising consequence for the observer: turns sediment into fluid. At this point, the water seeks an escape route to the surface, forming, for example, the curious phenomenon of mud volcanoes.