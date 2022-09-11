The 12 best free games for weak PCs

Sometimes the urge to play comes and we may not have a good console or a powerful computer at our disposal. The good news is that It’s not always necessary to have a beefy PC to have a lot of fun — and better yet, without spending a dime.

Well, know that even if you have one at home older computer or notebookwith simple configuration, it is possible to find a lot of cool games for play for free and without needing a lot of processing power.

Good games to play for free on old PC

Below you can see our list of some of the best free games to play on weaker PCs:

Brawlhalla

Brawlhalla is a free 2D platform fighting game with a lot of fighters (including characters from partnerships with other franchises) and several game modes, including local multiplayer.

To enjoy this beauty, all you need is 2GB of RAM, an Intel HD 3000 video card and an Intel Core 2 Duo E8400 processor. Even the internet connection is optional, as the title can also be played offline.

Fortnite

One of the most popular games in the world in recent years, Fortnite is very famous for always inventing all kinds of crazy things in its intricate plot, in addition to the live shows and the various partnerships with large companies and franchises such as Marvel, Star WarsDC and even Naruto and Dragon Ball Super.

This one is already a little heavier, being necessary to have an Intel HD 4000 or higher video card, while the processor must be from Core i3-3225 3.3 GHz. In terms of memory, 4GB of RAM should do the trick. It won’t run beautifully, but you should be able to have fun and maybe even secure a Victory Royale?

GWENT: The Witcher Card Game

Derived from the success of The Witcher 3, GWENT appeared in the CD Projekt Red game as a minigame and ended up becoming a separate product, with new more elaborate rules and many cards.

An Intel Celeron G1820 or AMD A4-7300 processor, plus 4 GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce GT 730 or Radeon R7 240 graphics card are enough to run GWENT.

Hearthstone: Heroes of Warcraft

One more card game on our list, but this time with characters from World of Warcraft. hearthstone it’s a lot of fun and you don’t even need a powerful computer to play.

If you have at least an Intel Pentium D or AMD Athlon 64 X2 processor, an Nvidia GeForce 8600 GT or ATI Radeon HD 2600XT and at least 3 GB of RAM, that’s more than enough to play hearthstone on the PC.

Magic: The Gathering Arena

Play Magic: The Gathering It’s pretty cool, but there are days when you feel lazy to leave the house, right? In this case, MTG Arena is there to save us: the game has the same cards as the physical version and can be played online for free.

You will only need an AMD Athlon 64 X2 Dual Core 5600+ processor or equivalent, a GeForce GTX 8800 or equivalent graphics card and at least 2GB of RAM.

Ragnarok Online

Now hit the nostalgia! standing to this day, Ragnarok Online It’s very light and a lot of fun. The MMORPG has a lot of classes to choose from and adventure through the world of Rune-Midgard.

If you have a computer with an Intel or AMD processor of at least 1 GHz, a video card of at least 64MB and you have 2 GB or more of RAM, just install the game and run to the hug — or to Poring.

team fortress 2

If what you’re looking for is a good first-person shooter, team fortress 2 could be a good option. In this very fun and crazy game, players get together in two teams to face each other in an arena using a lot of characters from different classes.

A 1.7 GHz processor and only 512 MB of RAM are enough to participate in matches without major problems.

Tibia

Don’t be fooled by the dated look: Tibia is a real game, a top notch MMORPG with literally 25 years of content at its disposal. And the best: if you mess up, it runs even in a toaster.

After all, you literally don’t need much to play, as the game runs on any video card (including integrated ones) of at least 128 MB and at least a 1.5 GHz Pentium 4 processor. Only that. Have a good time!

transformice

transformice is a cooperative online multiplayer game in which players control mice that must team up to look for pieces of cheese throughout different levels.

You can play it fine on any PC with at least 1 GHz processor and at least 512 MB of RAM.

unturned

In unturned, you must survive a zombie infestation that has destroyed society. It is possible to meet other players, make alliances and fight for life, all in a world with a Minecraft.

Despite the simple look, the requirements are a little higher than many games on our list, requiring a minimum of a 3 GHz processor and 8 GB of RAM.

WAKFU

humorous, Wakfu is a tactical MMORPG in which players explore a region known as the World of Twelve, ravaged by a cataclysm caused by the ogre known as Ogrest.

Lightly, you just need a computer with at least a 2.8 GHz Pentium 4 processor, 1 GB of RAM and a GeForce 4Ti video card or equivalent.

World of Tanks Blitz

World of Tanks Blitz is an online tank battle game in which players face each other in 7v7 arenas. You can unlock new vehicles, which you can adapt to your style thanks to the customization system.

A 2 GHz processor plus 2 GB of RAM and a 256 MB DirectX 11-compatible video card are more than enough to take part in tank battles.

remembered some more game that ran on that old PC of yours and that is not here on our list? Share with us and other readers on our social media!