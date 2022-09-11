The film will feature 4 versions of Batman

The Flash movie will have two more Batmen, in addition to Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s Batman.

According to the insider Daniel Richtman (via Patreon), the Batman of Adam West will participate in the film. Although West is deceased, The Flash will use special effects and old Batman footage from the 60s to bring him back to life.

In addition to Batwest, the DCEU movie will have a quick appearance of Batman from Robert Pattinson. Batpattinson will be seen in a used or deleted scene from The Batmanaccording to an alleged leak on the website Reddit.

These two Batmen will appear when the Flash (Ezra Miller) has been running through the Speed ​​Force in the Multiverse.

Would you like to see more Batman in the movie? Comment below in our comment block.

the film adaptation The Flash is set to be released on June 23, 2023 in US theaters.

READ MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

The Flash it is the first solo film by the superhero The Flash. The new live-action adaptation of the DCEU will see the Scarlet Speedster traveling through the DC Multiverse.

There is still no official synopsis for the feature, but it is already known that The Flash will show the Flash ending up in a parallel universe where there is an identical and younger version of himself, another Batman and a Supergirl in place of Superman.

The film stars Ezra Miller (We Need to Talk About Kevin) as Barry Allen/Flash, Ben Affleck (argo) as Batman, Michael Keaton (Birdman or (Hunger for Power) as Batman, Sasha Calle (The Young and the Restless) as Supergirl, Ron Livingston (Invocation of Evil) as Harry Allen, Kiersey Clemons (Dope: A Dangerous Slide) as Iris West, Antje Traue (pandorum) as Faora-Ul and Michael Shannon (The shelter) as General Zod.

Other DCEU stars such as Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and even Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel), should make special appearances in The Flashaccording to rumors.

Directed by Andy Muschietti (It: The Thing) and scripted by Christina Hodson (Birds of Prey: Harley Quinn and her Fantabulous Emancipation), from a story of Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi), The Flash will be released in US theaters on June 23, 2023. The feature should premiere in Brazil a day earlier.

Follow the DC Legacy and know all the dcnauts movies.

Listen to the Legacy Podcast: