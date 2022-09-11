The Handmaid’s Tale will end in season 6

American production by Hulu, The Handmaid’s Tale premiered in 2016 under the creation of Bruce Miller. Based on the 1985 book of the same name by Margaret Atwood, its plot follows a dystopian future where the United States is now ruled by a Catholic faction that establishes a totalitarian regime based on the laws of the Old Testament.

And now, finally arriving in the week of the premiere of its new season, the production company has good news and bad news for fans! Check out.

Sixth and final season of The Handmaid’s Tale confirmed

Airing since 2016, Emmy-winning ‘The Handmaid’s Tale, which stars Elisabeth Moss, is confirmed to be renewed for a sixth and final season by Hulu via Deadline. The news comes just days before the fifth season premiere, scheduled for this month.

In a statement to the site, in the face of yet another confirmation of the renewal for a final season, the creator of the series thanks Hulu and MGM for the possibility, and the honor, of being able to bring the shocking story – and relevant to our world – of Margaret Atwood to life.

ABC, Hulu & Disney President Thanks Creators of The Handmaid’s Tale

Speaking to Deadline, Craig Ewich, President of Streaming Originals at ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney, thanked the show’s crew and cast for all these years of work on The Handmaid’s Tale.

On behalf of the company, the man comments on the incredible work of the show’s writers, whom he calls the greatest creative talents in the industry, and ends hoping that fans will enjoy the next two seasons.

“Five years ago, The Handmaid’s Tale made history when it became the first series on a streaming service to win an Emmy. From the beginning it has been a privilege and a pleasure to work with some of the industry’s greatest creative talent on our series – a distinguished and exceptional group of people who continue to produce high quality television that has made and continues to make a huge cultural impact. We hope fans enjoy these last two seasons.”

Check out the trailer for The Handmaid’s Tale season 5, available on Prime Video this week

The fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale premieres this Wednesday, September 14.