The Horrifying Story of Jessica Knoll’s Gang Rape Which Is Now a Netflix Movie Starring Mila Kunis

Warning: This article contains details about sexual assault and rape that some readers may find disturbing.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Jessica Knoll, a gang rape survivor, drew inspiration from her horrific trauma past to write a bestselling book, soon to be adapted into a Netflix movie starring Mila Kunis. In May 2015, Pennsylvania-born American writer Knoll, 39, published her debut book, Luckiest Girl Alive, which follows a young victim of sexual assault named Ani as she struggles to understand her troubled upbringing.

The book was an instant success and stayed on the New York Times bestseller list for four months, virtually overnight catapulting Knoll to fame. When writing Ani’s story, Knoll initially stated to the audience that she was inspired by tales she’d heard from others, but she later admitted that the book’s true inspiration came from her own experience as a 15-year-old victim of a truly gang rape. horrible. .

Nearly a year after the book’s publication, Knoll wrote an emotional essay for Lena Dunham’s Lenny Letter in which he claimed that while the book “is a work of fiction, its inspiration was not”. She wrote: “I know what it’s like not to belong. I know what it’s like to hang up and go, having no choice but to pretend to be fine. I’m a survival-mode sage.”

‘Horrible sexual assault’

Knoll revealed that when she was just 15 years old, she got drunk at a party and woke up to three different guys raping her. She claimed to have consumed so much alcohol that she “escaped the waking world” and woke up horrified to discover a boy’s head “between her legs” while lying on a bedroom floor. She soon fell asleep again, but was surprised by “excruciating pain”. Knoll wrote in the newsletter: “I know the pain is what woke me up next. That I was moaning Ow, over and over, before I even opened it.” my eyes.” “This time A Boy was there, his shoulders rising and falling above me at an excruciating pace.” Knoll also revealed that after passing out once more, she woke up in the bathroom, surrounded by blood. She wrote: “I sank again, getting down on my knees in the bathroom, staring at a toilet filled with blood. I know I was too young to understand. I thought I must have cut myself.”

American author Jessica Knoll’s debut book, Luckiest Girl Alive, was a 2015 New York Times bestseller in the mystery genre. (Simon & Schuster/Wikipedia)

‘I have no idea who I was with’

She must have fallen asleep again, according to Knoll, because the next thing she remembered was waking up the next morning in bed with a third boy. She recalled: “There was a sickening moment when I had no idea where I was and who I was with. He laughed about how hungover he was, how crazy the party had been, and how the reason I couldn’t find my panties was because they were downstairs.”

‘I felt like I was on fire with shame’

The boy referred to her as a “party animal”, claimed she had cut her hand on a broken bottle the night before and was “stumbling in front of everyone wearing nothing from the waist down”. Knoll wrote, “I laughed, because laughing was easier than tending to my heart, which felt like a hot coal in my chest, ablaze with shame.”

Knoll recalled “sick for guidance and protection” when he left for the clinic to take the morning-after pill and described the night’s events to a doctor. She wrote: “When I asked if what had happened to me was rape, she told me she was not qualified to answer that question.”

‘I apologized to my rapist for calling him a rapist’

Knoll claimed that after the incident, her peers started calling her a “bitch” and that after she questioned one of the boys about what happened, she began to fear they would “come after her”. As a result, she decided to call the boy to apologize. “I apologized to my rapist for calling him a rapist. What a thing to live with.”

From then on, Knoll presented his attributed narrative. She states, “What was the point of raising my voice when all I got was my own lonely echo? She added: “Like Ani, the only way I knew to survive was to laugh out loud at my rapists’ jokes, talk softly to the bad girls, and focus on carving my tunnel out of there. I know that once I was free, I became obsessed with reinventing myself.”

At the time, the author admitted that she held back because she was “afraid” that people wouldn’t call what happened her rape. “I’ve been running and ducking and dodging because I’m scared. I’m afraid people won’t call what happened to me rape because for a long time no one did.”

‘There is no reason for me not to say what I know’

In his newsletter, Knoll wrote: “There is no reason to cover my head. There’s no reason why I shouldn’t say what I know.” She added that the incident still made her “very, very angry.” She wrote: “My anger is odorless, colorless and tasteless. It’s completely toxic. My anger is carbon monoxide, binding to pain, humiliation and hurt, rendering them powerless.” She went on to say that she was telling her story to the world in an effort to finally find a cure and make other victims feel less alone.

450,000 copies of Luckiest Girl Alive sold as of 2019

The Cut reported that 450,000 copies of Luckiest Girl Alive have been sold as of 2019. She also revealed to the publication at the time that Simon & Schuster, the book’s publisher, paid her a “high six figures” profit for the work. She said: “The royalties made me even more than the advance. You get these checks twice a year. Every time my agency tells me how much is going into my checking account, the woman is like, ‘Go girl.’ She added: “In my head, I’m not rich enough. For me, rich enough is not a number. It’s a lifestyle.”

“Luckiest Girl Alive” Movie on Netflix

The screenplay for the upcoming Luckiest Girl Alive Netflix adaptation was written by Knoll, who is also the executive producer of the film. The film stars Connie Britton, Jennifer Beals, Scoot McNairy, Justine Lupe and Finn Wittrock. It will premiere on September 30th. Knoll served as editor of Cosmopolitan magazine before becoming a widely acclaimed author.