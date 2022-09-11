The Johnny Depp movie that was slammed by critics and marked the lowest point of his career – Film News

In this 2015 feature film, the Pirates of the Caribbean star opposite Gwyneth Paltrow, Paul Bettany and Ewan McGregor.

Even the actors with the brightest careers have ups and downs. Johnny Depp, one of the most valued (and controversial) faces in Hollywood, has starred in recent years in a sequence of bad productions that we could define as the beginning of his downfall. In 2015, the star released Mortdecai-The Art of Hustle, which is, for many, one of his worst films. Few of Depp’s performances are rated lower than the latter – and the disappointment he caused in audiences is particularly notable.

In Mortdecai, he plays an art dealer who is known for his eloquence and convincing power. Married to Johanna (Gwyneth Paltrow) and having Jock (Paul Bettany) as his faithful squire, he goes through financial difficulties that force him to sell some pieces of his collection.

Aware of the crisis, Inspector Martland (Ewan McGregor) asks for Mortdecai’s help in solving the murder of a painting restorer who worked on a work by Goya. Mortdecai accepts the assignment, but Martland has other interests in keeping him away from home, as he is in love with Johanna and sees this as the perfect opportunity to get closer to the woman.

Depp shot the feature in October 2013, after years of struggling to get the project to come to fruition. The actor held great sway in the film industry, so any endeavor he was involved in was given the green light almost immediately. Mortdecai was one of them.

Skepticism surrounding the production began with the release of the trailers, which received scathing criticism from the media. “I think Depp’s trick is getting boring,” the site wrote. slashfilm. As a result, press screenings were cancelled, delaying the eventual avalanche of negative comments as much as possible.



Lionsgate Gwyneth Paltrow and Johnny Depp in a scene from Mortdecai: The Art of Hustle.



In fact, despite the strong cast, the film ended up being massacred. “The jokes are surprisingly bland and divide the cast between those desperate to please and those looking to escape with most of their dignity intact.” The Dissolve.

While some critics tried to take it easy, others like Peter Sobczynski of the portal Roger Ebertwent straight to the point: “[Uma] utterly baffling waste of time, talent, energy and money,” he said.

As for box office results, they were also a failure – Depp’s fifth straight on the big screen after Transcendence (2014), The Lone Ranger (2013), Dark Shadows (2012) and Diary of a Drunken Journalist (2011). Mortdecai grossed $47 million against a reported $60 million in the budget. Depp’s last major release had been four years earlier, with Pirates of the Caribbean – On Stranger Tides (2011).

The actor’s situation did not improve much after Mortdecai. He took on the role of wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, spin-off from Harry Potter, but we all know he was fired amid the legal fight raging against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Depp was also removed from pirates of the caribbean, whose fate remains open in the face of the star’s victory in the defamation lawsuit he filed against Amber. It is worth remembering that the interpreter of Mera in Aquaman has been accusing Depp of physical and verbal abuse since 2017, when the couple announced their separation and started the controversy that would result in this year’s trial.

According to various sources, Disney could be offering just over $300 million to bring him back as Sparrow in a sixth film, alongside none other than Margot Robbie. However, the star himself declared in court that he would not reprise the role even if he received such an amount.