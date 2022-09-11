The Little Mermaid and more from D23; see Disney ads!

Yesterday, Friday (09), the new edition of D23 began, a convention organized by Disney in which there are several announcements about series, films and animations of the company.

In addition to the long-awaited news about Marvel, Star Wars and Pixar productions, the event also covers Disney parks, television content and the games area, covering all the company’s brands and assets.

During the first day of the fair, as expected, many news came to light, including titles such as The Little Mermaid, Abracadabra 2 and disenchantedfor example.

Below, see a summary of everything that happened at the opening of D23 and what to expect from the second day of the convention!

D23: The Little Mermaid and more news move the event

The Little Mermaid

The reboot of The Little Mermaidwith Halle Bailey, premieres on May 26, 2023 and won an unprecedented trailer.

Abracadabra 2

The sequel to the Disney classic debuts on September 30, 2022, on Disney+, and has a new trailer.

Haunted Mansion

With Winona Ryder in the cast, the film opens on March 10, 2023 and also had a preview released, however, not for the general public. For now, we’ll have to wait a little longer to see how the production goes.

disenchanted

Another long-awaited sequel, the work premieres on November 24, 2022, on Disney+. Check out new trailer!

Inside Out 2

One of the biggest news of D23 was the announcement of Inside Out 2, continuation of the 2015 animation that won many hearts. The premiere should take place in 2024, but there is no exact date yet.

Peter Pan & Wendy

The live-action, which features Jude Law in the cast, had its first poster revealed, which focuses on the boat of the feared Captain Hook. The film will be released in 2023 on Disney+, with no set date yet.

snow White

The film didn’t get a full trailer, just an exclusive preview for those who were at the fair, in addition to receiving some comments and updates from Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler, who went on stage at D23 for a relaxed chat. The film will premiere in 2024, with no exact date yet.

Disney’s Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, releasing 2024. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/UkAVXQq5Kb — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

Mufasa: The Lion King

Another highlight of D23 was the announcement of a new live-action of The Lion King, which, in fact, will be a prequel. The film will only premiere in 2024, with no set date yet.

elemental

Another hot novelty was the announcement of Elemental, a new Pixar film that should debut only in 2024, also without a set date.

marvel and star wars

The news related to Marvel and the Star Wars universe happen today, Saturday (10), and promise to move fans even more. Disney is expected to reveal teasers for productions that are closer to debuting, such as the series Secret Invasionand more details on the titles already revealed for Phase 5 of the MCU.

