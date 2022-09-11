the San Andreas fault (9/11)

The Maximum Temperature today, September 11, 2022, will bring an action, adventure and suspense movie this Sunday: the feature Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault, starring Dwayne Johnson and Alexandra Daddario. The TV Globo broadcast starts at 12:30, after Esporte Espetacular, and the film has a total original duration of 1 hour and 54 minutes.

+ Globoplay premieres in September 2022 has Senhora do Destino; see list

What is the Maximum Temperature movie today, Sunday (11/9)?

The Maximum Temperature movie today is Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault. Launched in 2015, the North American production is directed by Brad Peyton and great names such as Dwayne Johnson, Carla Gugino, Alexandra Daddario, Ioan Gruffudd and Paul Giamatti in the cast.

The story of the feature film shows the consequences and the search for survival after a tragedy that damages the lives of several people: a strong earthquake that hits the state of California, in the United States. Due to an unexpected tragedy, helicopter rescue firefighter Raymond Gaines is forced to act.

The character begins touring the state alongside his ex-wife to rescue their daughter, Blake, at all costs amidst the chaos and destruction. The task will not be easy and the population will not be out of danger at any time, as a new earthquake, even bigger and more destructive, is expected.

To watch Earthquake: the daughter of San Andreas at Maximum Temperature today, just tune your television set to TV Globo at the time of the showing, 12:30 pm, or use the “Now on TV” tab of Globoplay. The streaming platform allows non-subscribers to watch the broadcaster’s real-time programming through the tab for free. The only requirement is the creation of a free registration.

If you miss the exhibition at Maximum Temperature today, the film can also be watched in the HBO Max catalog, which has subscriptions from R$ 14.16 per month, according to official information on the service’s sales website.

Original Title: San Andreas

Director: Brad Peyton

Country of Origin: American and Australian

Year of Production: 2015

Genre: Action, Suspense and Adventure

Watch the movie trailer of Maximum Temperature today:

Globo programming today has no major Sunday

This Sunday, the movie from Domingo Maior after Vai que Cola will not be shown. Instead, the public will follow a compilation with the best moments of Rock in Rio 2022. The screening will start at 00:15 and the shows will be on air until 02:05.

The music festival began on September 2nd and featured great shows such as Justin Bieber, Demi Lovato, Avril Lavigne, Coldplay, Green Day, Iron Maiden, among others. This Sunday (11), closing day of the event, the main attractions were Dua Lipa, Megan Thee Stallion, Rita Ora, Ivete Sangalo, Ludmilla, Macy Gray and Liniker.

After the reruns are compiled, the movie theater will go on air. TV Globo will show the Brazilian classic City of God. The feature shows the plot of Buscapé, a poor boy who lives in Cidade de Deus and tries to conquer a career as a photographer. The broadcast will be from 02:05 to 04:00.

Full Sunday schedule on Globo (11/9)

06:00 – Holy Mass

06:50 – Local programming

07:20 – Small Businesses & Big Businesses

08:05 – Rural Globe

10:00 – Spectacular Sport

12:30 – Maximum Temperature – Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault

14:15 – Popcorn Da Ivete

15:50 – Football (Brazilian Championship – Serie A – São Paulo x Corinthians)

18:00 – Sunday With Huck

20:30 – Fantastic

23:25 – Go Que Cola

00:15 – Rock In Rio 2022

02:05 – Cinemaço – City of God

Read too

Elections 2022: when will the presidential debate be held on Globo and who will?