This Sunday (11), TV Globo shows, after Esporte Espetacular, the film Earthquake: The San Andreas fault, at Maximum Temperature. In short, the film, which airs from 12:30 pm, is an American production of 2015, in the action and catastrophic adventure genres. Meanwhile, Brad Peyton is directing, with production by Beau Flynn, Hiram Garcia, and Tripp Vinson.

Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault Synopsis

After a massive earthquake destroys California, a rescue helicopter pilot begins a difficult journey to find his daughter and ex-wife.

Cast

In the cast, Dwayne Johnson is Ray Gaines; Carla Gugino is Emma, ​​Alexandra Daddario is Blake Gaines, and Paul Giamatti is Dr. Lawrence Hayes. Ioan Gruffudd is Daniel Riddick, Archie Panjabi is Serena, Hugo Johnstone-Burt is Ben, and Art Parkinson is Ollie.

Meanwhile, Colton Haynes is Joby, Todd Williams is Marcus Crowlings, and Matt Gerald is Harrison. Lastly, Will Yun Lee is Dr. Kim Chung, and Kylie Minogue is Susan Riddick.

Earthquake Trailer: The San Andreas Fault





The film had a budget of $110 million while the total revenue take was $474,009,154.

What did the critics think of Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault?

According to website Rotten Tomatoes, the film received an approval rating of 48%, based on 254 critical reviews. According to the critical consensus, “San Andreas has a great cast and excellent special effects, but amidst all the destructive destruction, the film’s characters and plot prove less than structurally sound.”

On Metacritic, the film has a rating of 41/100, based on 36 reviews.

where to watch

The film is available to watch on HBO Max, and on Claro TV. Furthermore, it is possible to rent the title from the Microsoft Store, Google Play Movies, Amazon Video and Apple iTunes.

