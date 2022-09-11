The Umbrella Academy renewed for a fourth and final season

The series created for Netflix from the band’s lead singer My Chemical Romance, Garard Way and the designer Gabriel Bá, Umbrella Academy is renewed for its 4th and final season.

The renewal comes a month after the premiere of Season 3 of the comic-book drama, which debuted at number one on Netflix’s weekly English-language TV rankings with 124.5M hours viewed and spent five weeks in the Top 10, according to deadline.

According to the website, the new season of The Umbrella Academy series has already largely been written.

Steve Blackmanwho directed the The Umbrella Academy since inception, is returning as executive producer and showrunner. He is also developing new series for Netflix, including Horizon Zero Dawn and Orbital, through a major new global agreement with the company.

The Umbrella Academy in its 4th and final season set to reprise their roles in season 4 include Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castaneda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore.

Not on the list are season 3 regulars Adam Godley, Genesis Rodriguez and Britne Oldford, whose characters’ fates were left unclear at the end of season 3.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the comics of the same name, published in Brazil by Devir.