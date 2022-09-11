Thunderbolts confirms which version of Trainer will be used

Thanks to promotional material from D23 Expoit was confirmed that Olga Kurylenko (Sentinel) will actually return as a Trainer in Thunderbolts, something fans have already been waiting for.

This is the version that had an important role in Black Widow.

In addition to her, other members are: Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentine Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), sebastian stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/Winter Soldier), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/American Agent) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova).

According to Justin Krollof deadlinethe idea is for Yelena to be the leader.

“The concept is that it would be Yelena leading the team of Wyatt Russell (John Walker), Daniel Bruhl (Zemo), those anti-heroes who aren’t exactly good but aren’t exactly evil. So there’s this. And people seem to have liked the character.‎”

We do not know if Barão Zemo (Daniel Bruhl) and Abominable (Tim Roth) will appear. The two are often used in the team’s comics.

Jake Schreier‎‎ (Frank and the Robot) is set as director, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is responsible for the script.

Thunderbolts will conclude Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and the premiere is scheduled for July 26, 2024.