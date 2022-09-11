Top scorer of the season, Ron opens the game about leaving

Better on the field in Palmeiras’ 2-1 victory over Juventude, Rony became the team’s top scorer of the season. By scoring the first goal of the triumph last Saturday, shirt 10 went on to have 20 goals and isolated himself in the ranking. In a good phase, he reassured the fan about a possible departure abroad.

Interestingly, this was exactly Rony’s 150th duel for Alviverde, a club he has been defending since 2020. This was also the 20th goal of the team’s current number 10 this season and, with that, the striker surpassed teammate Raphael Veiga, with whom it was previously tied for the group’s top scorer in 2022.

Much of this is due to Rony’s positioning with Abel Ferreira, since he is a false 9, practically a center forward, getting closer to the opponent’s goal. Even though it’s not his original position, he doesn’t complain and keeps doing what’s best for his entire team.

– I believe that I am helping my team in the best possible way, regardless of the position, the role that the teacher chooses for me to play, many times I have to play a winger there, and I am at the coach’s disposal, he is the one who scale the team and it’s working. I’m playing as a false 9, it’s logical that as you get closer to the goal, you have more chances to score. I’m feeling very comfortable doing this role, you get used to the time you do it, you are hostage to the position, but I’m very happy to do this role, to help my team on the field to win – declared in mixed zone.

In a good phase this season and establishing himself more and more as one of the main names of this victorious era with Abel Ferreira, Rony arouses the interest of foreign markets. In the last week, a robust proposal would have reached Palmeiras. The offer would be from Qatar, but according to sources consulted by THROW!there was no formalization and, for now, the destination is not in the athlete’s plans.

Asked about the issue in the mixed zone of Allianz Parque, Rony said he was unaware of the proposal, but chose to reassure Verdão fans who might fear his departure. According to shirt 10 alviverde, the moment is to focus on the club and the Brazilian title.

– I don’t know that something (proposal) arrived, I ended up seeing this situation, but my focus is here at Palmeiras, if it has to happen they happen, at the right time, at the right time, my focus is being total here at Palmeiras. To make our fans calm, I’m focused on this competition, which for me will be something unprecedented, it would be my first Brazilian title, so total focus here at Palmeiras, at the Brazilian and my goal is just to be champion – he concluded.

Palmeiras returns to the field next Sunday (18) to welcome Santos, at Allianz Parque, for the 27th round of the Brasileirão-2022. Without Libertadores, Verdão has only the national championship to play. With 54 points, the team leads the competition.