Travel, futevlei and samba: Cruzeiro players enjoy time off

Cruzeiro players are enjoying the days off received before the decisive final stretch of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship. They were released by coach Paulo Pezzolano right after the 1-0 victory over Operrio, in Mineiro, for the 29th round, last Friday (8/9). See, in the photos, how the rest period of the Cruzeiro residents is going.

Eduardo Brock, captain of the star team, also enjoyed his free time with his family. The defender chose to take a tourist tour in Tiradentes and recorded the moment on Instagram.

J Rafa Silva preferred to keep the focus, but still having fun. The striker, who has lived with many injuries recently, traveled to So Paulo and participated in a futvlei game with a friend.

well deserved break

The celestial athletes were given three days off to recover their energy. At first, Cruzeiro’s schedule provided for just two free training days (Friday and Saturday), but Pezzolano extended the rest time for the entire group. Therefore, the re-performance at Toca da Raposa II will take place on the morning of the next Monday (12/9).

As of this date, the Uruguayan coach is already starting to prepare the celestial team for the next commitment to the Second Division. He will have five more days to make the necessary adjustments to the team to face CRB, on Saturday (17/9), at 8:30 pm, at the Rei Pel stadium, in Macei-AL, for the 30th round of the national tournament.