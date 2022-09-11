UFC 279: Dumont and Malhadinho run over; Johnny Walker wins again | combat

In a year in which the “Brazilian squad” has more defeats than victories in the Octagon, UFC 279 gave a breath of hope to turn the score around against foreigners. The three Brazilian fighters in action at Saturday’s event in Las Vegas won their fights: Jaílton Malhadinho and Norma Dumont had dominant performances on the preliminary card, and Johnny Walker shone with a spectacular comeback on the main card.

1 of 7 Johnny Walker Celebrates Victory Over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Johnny Walker celebrates winning over Ion Cutelaba at UFC 279 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Johnny Walker turns around with submission

Light heavyweight Johnny Walker was on an uncomfortable streak of two straight defeats, but he was smiling again this Saturday. The Brazilian went through some troubles, but showed efficiency in the grapple fight to turn the fight around and submit Moldovan Ion Cutelaba, at 4:37 of the first round, in the opening of the main card.

Cutelaba gave a scare early on, with a high left kick. Johnny responded with the same blow, and the Moldovan took the opportunity to pick up the leg and take it down. Underneath, the Brazilian threw some elbows and managed to defend well inside the guard. He escaped under the legs in an attempt to pass the guard, almost left his arm, but freed, knocked the opponent down and even took the back, where he threatened to submit to crossface.

Cutelaba escaped, but Walker followed behind and was soon supported by the local crowd. In the final minute, the Brazilian saw the opening he needed to pass his forearm under his neck and finished with a rear naked choke. Happy as he was, he celebrated with the “dance of the worm” as he was at his best.

2 of 7 Johnny Walker works hard to submit Ion Cutelaba on the main card of UFC 279 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Johnny Walker struggles to submit Ion Cutelaba on the main card of UFC 279 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

– Dana! I’m getting married on December 1st, I need the bonus my friend! I’m getting better. I don’t just knock the guys out, I want to show that I can submit them on the ground as well. I worked too hard – Johnny Walker said after the fight.

Jaílton Milhadinho runs over Swedish debutant

The Bahian Jaílton Malhadinho showed again why he is considered one of the great hopes of the “Brazilian squad” in the UFC today. Fighting at 100kg marriedweight, Malhadinho took no notice of debutant Anton Turkalj and submitted him in 4:25 in the first round. It’s his third consecutive win in Ultimate and his 12th overall.

3 of 7 Jailton Malhadinho (top) closes the rear naked choke and submits Anton Turkalj at UFC 279 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Jailton Malhadinho (on top) closes the rear naked choke and submits Anton Turkalj at UFC 279 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Malhadinho didn’t take long to get into Turkalj’s legs: he kicked his legs, dodged the response and took him down. The Swede tried to get up, but was quickly put back on the ground by the Bahian. The Brazilian didn’t stop pressing, looking for guard passes and always hitting. With about four minutes into the fight, Malhadinho took the mount. He threw elbows and sledgehammers that cleared the way for the rear naked choke, and Turkalj soon tapped out.

Excited by the quick fight, Malhadinho asked to face Russian Shamil Abdurakhimov, his original opponent at UFC 279 who had problems with his visa to enter the US, in the Middle East.

– Hello Mick (Maynard, UFC matchmaker), hello Shamil, if you have a spot, I want to fight in Abu Dhabi! I want to fight at heavyweight.

Norma dominates boxer and sends message to featherweights

4 of 7 Norma Dumont (left) has her arm raised for her win over Danyelle Wolf (right) at UFC 279 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Norma Dumont (left) has her arm raised for her victory over Danyelle Wolf (right) at UFC 279 — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

The Brazilian Norma Dumont gave a show on the preliminary card. Even facing a boxer of origin, she was better at both boxing and grappling, and beat Danyelle Wolf by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26). The first round was more study, but “Imortal” has already shown its business card with a straight right that unbalanced the former US Olympic team boxer. In the second round, however, the Brazilian showed all the power of her hand, with two knockdowns.

Wolf was very thirsty for Norma at the beginning of the third and final round, and the Brazilian took the opportunity to take down the American. On the ground, Dumont passed guard with ease and crushed his opponent until the end.

5 of 7 Norma Dumont (right) slams Danyelle Wolf (left) to the ground — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Norma Dumont (right) slams Danyelle Wolf (left) to the ground — Photo: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

– She is a very good boxer, but I am also a high level striker, I have 30 sandá fights (Chinese martial art). Her striking is good, but mine is much better. I wanted to test it, I also like to fight, so it was really fun. My hand is much heavier than a boxer’s, know that. But when I saw the gaps to take her to the ground, I took her to swim in the waters she doesn’t know, jiu-jitsu – said Norma after the fight. She also took the opportunity to send a message to Argentina’s Ailin Perez, who was defeated last Saturday.

– I want to give a message to the girls who are saying they don’t have opponents in 145 (featherweight): I didn’t receive an invitation and I already make it clear that I’m here, available to fight every three months. Stop saying that the division has no one, but it has one! I am here. I was going to ask Perez to fight today because she’s been talking a lot of shit on Twitter, but after her mediocre performance last week, I don’t even know if that interests me. But if Mick (Maynard, UFC matchmaker) wants to give me this gift in January in Rio, I’ll accept.

Epic turn on the preliminary card

6 of 7 Chris Barnett (top) takes punches at Jake Collier (bottom) in the ending sequence — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC Chris Barnett (top) takes punches at Jake Collier (bottom) in the ending sequence — Photo: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

The fifth fight of the event, between heavyweights Chris Barnett and Jake Collier, was the first to really lift the crowd. Collier was on top of his opponent from the start and got a knockdown with a string of hooks and elbows. With less than two minutes, Barnett already had his left eye closed and a cut in the region. But he countered with danger, and Collier chose to take his opponent down. He passed the back and looked like he was going to get a TKO or submission, but Barnett still recovered and got up before the end of the first round.

The frank striking continued in the second round, and Barnett hit some bombs that hurt the opponent. Collier tried to take him down, but Barnett defended, mounted the opponent and brought the hammers to the head until the referee ended the fight, at 2:24 of the second round, to the delight of the audience.

UFC 279

September 10, 2022 in Las Vegas (USA)

MAIN CARD

Welterweight: Nate Diaz vs Tony Ferguson

Married weight up to 81.6kg: Khamzat Chimaev vs Kevin Holland

Married weight up to 81.6kg: Li Jingliang vs Daniel Rodriguez

Irene Aldana defeated Macy Chiasson by TKO at 2:21 of R3

Johnny Walker defeated Ion Cutelaba via submission at 4:37 of R1

PRELIMINARY CARD

Julian Erosa defeated Hakeem Dawodu via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Jaílton Malhadinho defeated Anton Turkalj by submission at 4:27 of R1

Denis Tiuliulin defeated Jamie Pickett by TKO at 4:52 of R2

Chris Barnett defeated Jake Collier by TKO at 2:24 of R2

Norma Dumont defeated Danyelle Wolf by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Heili Alateng defeated Chad Anheliger via unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Elise Reed defeated Melissa Martinez by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Yohann Lainesse defeated Darian Weeks via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)