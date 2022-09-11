Ukraine shuts down Europe’s biggest nuclear plant | World

Ukraine announced on Sunday (11) that it shut down, for safety reasons, the last of the six reactors that were still in operation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, currently occupied by Russian troops. As a result, the plant was disconnected from the electricity grid and stopped generating electricity.

“Preparations are underway for the cooling of the reactor and its transfer to the cold state,” Ukraine’s state nuclear agency Energoatom said in a statement.

The largest nuclear plant in Europe was taken over by Russian forces in the first days of their invasion of the neighboring country, and became the scene of violent fighting after attacks by local troops to try to regain control of the plant.

According to Energoatom, the shutdown was possible after the restoration of electricity supply to the plant, which had been cut on Monday due to fighting in the region. The agency said one of the lines connecting the plant to the Ukrainian national electricity grid was restored on Saturday night, allowing the company to shut down the last reactor.

Since the shutdown, the plant was powered by the only one of the six reactors that was still in operation, providing power to its safety systems. Under normal circumstances, the plant depends on energy from outside to maintain the cooling systems that keep the reactors from overheating. Cooling failures could lead to reactor meltdowns and radiation leakage.

An official from Russia’s nuclear agency confirmed the plant’s shutdown. The operation took place a few days after the release of the report by inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the conditions at the site.

The UN mission that inspected the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant warned of security threats that could result in radiation leaks, after reporting “extensive damage” to some structures.

Worrying situation in Zaporizhzhia

Before the announcement of the shutdown of the plant, the presidents of Ukraine and France, Volodymyr Zelensky and Emmanuel Macron, insisted on the need to guarantee the safety of Zaporizhzhia, warning of the “very worrying situation” experienced there.

According to Palácio Eliseu, in a telephone conversation, the two presidents reiterated their support for the work of the IAEA, which on Friday had alerted to the “unsustainable situation” at the plant due to the cut in the electricity supply.

Zelensky and Macron demanded the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region to ensure security in Zaporizhzhia. “Our position is that the only way to protect Europe from a nuclear disaster is to demilitarize the plant region”said the Ukrainian president.