Under the enchantment of flowers





The beauty and aroma of the flowers that invade the 250 thousand m² of Expoflora, which reopened its gates in Holambra after two years without the presence of the public, has a special charm for children.

“I liked the shower of petals because they said that whoever managed to catch a petal in the air could make a wish, and I did”, celebrated 7-year-old Juliana Yela Gomes, who does not think twice about pointing out the attraction as the best of all in the event.

She and her family, formed by doctors Daniela Yela Gomes and André Eduardo Gomes and teenager Patrícia, 17, enjoyed the first Sunday of this edition of the largest exhibition of flowers and ornamental plants in Latin America.

Juliana is not the only one to choose the shower of petals as her favorite attraction – in fact, most visitors are moved by it. For each one, 150 kilos of colorful petals are poured over the public, corresponding to 800 dozen or 18,000 rose buds, peeled off one by one.

Throughout the event, there are 270,000 rose buds. The flowers are supplied by 25 producers from Holambra and are stored in a special cold room so that they do not wither. Tradition says that whoever manages to catch a petal in the air has a wish fulfilled. Juliana’s? Only she knows. “Little secret,” she says.

Not even the cold prevented the family from Campinas from enjoying the flower circuit for about five hours, enjoying the event’s cuisine at lunchtime and even buying some souvenirs to take home. The family spent around R$ 450.00, excluding ticket and fuel prices. “Worth it. We all enjoyed the ride”, says André.

The teenage daughter shares her father’s opinion and points out the contemporary issues addressed by the event. “It has a lot of different themes, like acceptance, marriage, gender and race equality and others. They portrayed all this with the flowers and I thought it was very beautiful, because it really conveys several meanings”, evaluates the high school student.

The couple Michelle Mendes de Faria and Marco Polo Rodriguez, 24 and 26 years old, respectively, came from Catanduva, located about 280km from Holambra, and took advantage of the exhibition as a “pre-honeymoon”.

“We are getting married next year, so we came to be inspired by the decoration of our ceremony and date a little”, said the future bride.

Staying in a hotel in Campinas, the couple expected to spend around R$300 on the exhibition, excluding tickets and transportation. “With hotels, shopping and other outings, such as visiting the famous codfish cake at the City Bar, in Campinas, our budget is around R$ 2,000 during the weekend. But you know how brides are…”, provokes Marco Polo.

These are the stories that confirm the predictions that this 39th edition of Expoflora should generate around R$ 200 million in various segments. In terms of job creation alone, there will be 7,000 openings, including indirect and direct jobs. The estimated audience is 230 thousand people.

The Brazilian Association of Bars and Restaurants (Abrasel) – Campinas Regional estimates that Expoflora will move the sector significantly, generating income and temporary jobs in the approximately 14 thousand establishments in the Metropolitan Region of Campinas (RMC) to be able to meet the demand.

According to the association’s calculations, each visitor to the event must spend R$ 90 daily on meals in restaurants or on expenses with drinks, soft drinks, snacks and snacks in bars installed in Holambra and in the cities around it, especially in the Metropolitan Region of Campinas (RMC ).

“The public is looking for attractions after two years of restrictions, and has been attending the events in large numbers, exceeding estimates”, says Matheus Mason, president of Abrasel.

attractions

The Sightseeing Tour of the 2022 edition reserves new experiences for visitors. According to the organizers of the event, in addition to the already traditional City Tour to learn about the history of the city, the Magic Garden Holambra offers an itinerary with walks through flower beds or sculptures of flowers and ornamental plants.

The Magic Garden is 6 kilometers from Parque da Expoflora, which reduces the time and route of the Tourist Tour offered in previous years by 50%. From a total area of ​​50 thousand m², 12 thousand m² received decorations this year.

“It is like entering an enchanting world, where flowers spurt from suspended faucets and immense vats, or decorate lakes and scenarios composed of hearts, ostriches, bears, swans and characters, such as the planter that emerges from the water mirror about to water the gardens and the one that gently levitates over the flowers, defying gravity”, detail the organizers.

The Sightseeing Tour is held from 9 am to 5 pm, on all days of the event, with a single price of R$ 40. The visit is only authorized to Expoflora visitors with the Sightseeing buses, whose ticket sales are made inside from the event park, or with tour vehicles.

To give shape and color and guarantee different textures to the floral decoration, ten thousand seedlings of succulents, begonias, sunpatiens, petunias and moray eels, among others, were used, in addition to 30 thousand sunflower seeds that, once flowered, form beds cut by paths. that allow visitors to walk among them.

All paths were strategically planned so that the public can interact with the flowers in the photos. The tour lasts, on average, 50 minutes, but visitors can stay as long as they wish in the Magic Garden, including resting in the shade of the rustic pergola with more arid plants, such as cacti and succulents. There are toilets and water sales.

Service

39th Expoflora

Date: until September 25, from Friday to Sunday

Hours: 9 am to 7 pm

Location: Expoflora Park, in Holambra

Tickets: R$40 (half price) and R$80 (full price)

Information: www.expoflora.com.br, by phone (19) 3802-1499 or by email [email protected]