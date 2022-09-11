Updated accounts: see what Cruzeiro needs to confirm access against Vasco | cruise

The Cruzeiro fan has already celebrated accession, in Mineirão, after the victory over Operário. But he wants, at once, to also vibrate with the mathematical vacancy in Serie A 2023. Despite Londrina’s victory over Chapecoense, this Saturday, there is still the possibility of access, in fact, against Vasco.

Londrina remains the first team outside the G4, now with 44 points, 18 less than Cruzeiro. 27 points remain in dispute. For Cruzeiro to confirm the spot against Vasco, it will have to beat CRB, next Saturday, and also the Carioca team, on the 23rd of this month.

If that happens, Cruzeiro will have 68 points (with 20 wins), with 21 points left in dispute. In other words: for the Minas Gerais team to have the vacancy after the game against Vasco, the fifth place can have up to 46 points, or 47, provided they have a maximum of 12 victories.

1 of 3 Leo Pais and Lincoln celebrate victory for Cruzeiro — Photo: Staff Images Leo Pais and Lincoln celebrate victory for Cruzeiro — Photo: Staff Images

In that context, the cruise you only need one of the possibilities below to materialize:

Vasco cannot beat Náutico, at home, in the 30th round (considering that Raposa will beat the Carioca team in the 31st); Londrina can score a maximum of two points against Tombense and Ponte Preta, away from home and at home, respectively.

If they win both games, but at least one of these combinations that Cruzeiro needs does not occur, the next chance to confirm their spot in the elite of the Brazilian Championship in 2023 will be against Ponte Preta, in Campinas, on the 28th of this month (Wednesday ).

