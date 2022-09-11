Vasco arrives in Porto Alegre to face Grêmio and Jorginho is harassed by fans | vasco

Vasco is already in Porto Alegre to face Grêmio, this Sunday. The delegation landed in the city on Saturday night. It will be the debut of coach Jorginho in charge of the team.
Jorginho poses for a photo with fans at the arrival of Vasco — Photo: Richard Souza / ge
About 10 fans were waiting at the airport for the team to arrive. Jorginho was the most harassed. Some Inter fans who passed by also gave that strength to the squad and asked for goals from midfielder Nenê, who returned it with smiles.
Baby at Vasco’s arrival with fans — Photo: Richard Souza / ge
In the capital of Rio Grande do Sul, Vasco found it cold. At times this weekend temperatures below 10 degrees are forecast in Porto Alegre.
Three players who were absent against Brusque were listed and traveled to the capital of Rio Grande do Sul. Nenê, who was preserved from the last match due to physical issues, Léo Matos, who was suspended, and Raniel, who returns after three matches after recovering from thigh pain.
Alex Teixeira at Vasco’s arrival with fans — Photo: Richard Souza / ge
On the other hand, Jorginho will not have Eguinaldo. The 18-year-old striker, who started in the last two games, is with the under-20 team and has not traveled to Porto Alegre.
About 50 thousand fans are expected at the Arena do Grêmio, this Sunday. In addition to Jorginho’s debut, the game will mark the return of coach Renato Gaúcho to the club.
