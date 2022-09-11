Vítor Pereira praises performance and says that Corinthians deserved to have won São Paulo | Corinthians

Coach Vítor Pereira regretted Corinthians’ 1-1 draw against São Paulo this Sunday afternoon, at Morumbi. The result dropped the team to fifth place in the Brasileirão.

Timão had 17 submissions, against 11 of the rival in Morumbi. Faced with the volume, wasted chances and superiority in the second stage, the Portuguese disagreed with the result:

– We created clear goalscoring chances, they also had one or the other, but we could have won. If football were fair, we would come out with the victory today – said the coach.

The result, in the coach’s view, will not have a negative impact on Thursday’s match, against Fluminense, for the semifinal of the Copa do Brasil, at Neo Química Arena.

– The team is aware that they played a good game, that they created a lot, there’s no way we can lose confidence for Thursday’s game. I’m not much of a statistician, but I’m aware that we had several clear chances to come out with the win. We played a good game, with the exception of the final of the first half, when we lost a little, the crowd inflated, we had the penalty, but we had a second half of great level. We could have come out with the win, it doesn’t take away our confidence – he declared.

The coach also criticized the penalty scored by referee Marcelo de Lima Henrique in a bid in which Gil was fouled by Eder. The coach did not like the marking and said that mistakes have been repeated:

– We started the game well, to play with quality, we scored a goal, then we lost a little bit of the intention to play and the quality, many ball losses, we stopped playing in the first half. There is a penalty, I regret that in doubt, there is no doubt. Against us, it’s always marked, this has been happening for a while, but I don’t talk about it anymore. We rectified it at half-time and completely dominated in the second half. We created more than enough goal situations for the victory. Football is like that, the ball did not want to enter – he said.

Once again, the coach was asked about his future. And he said he was involved in the alvinegra season. And that he will leave the decision on his renewal for the future:

– Vitor Pereira is with his heart and soul at Corinthians, giving his best, me and the staff, not only the Portuguese, but the Brazilians. We are doing our best to get the best results. I keep in the same direction. Since I arrived or before I came, I was clear with the president.

See more excerpts from the press conference:

Faust game series

– We sought him out for that. He has impressive physical ability. He has the ability to play one, the other, the other, sometimes we save in the final part, but he has it easy. This was also one of the conditions for which Corinthians opted for him. He made a good game, missed the goal on the ball on the post, recovered a lot of balls, usually he is the one who has more kilometers covered in the game.

– Today he was an “animal”, it was hard work, he went to space, he won in the body, he scored a beautiful goal, he wore out São Paulo’s defenders a lot, Miranda ends up on a limit because he has this physical ability to go into space, he has quality and now he’s starting to connect a little more with the others, to realize what moves we expect from him, it’s only natural that he’ll evolve until the end of the season.

– It will be a game with different characteristics. Fluminense likes to have the ball, which means we will have more moments of transition. Level of concentration has to be high, and then define the occasions we create, score the goal, that’s what was lacking today, we created clear chances to score.

– A team like Fluminense, which has so many people knitting the game, waiting for the moment, for the balls stuck between the lines, requires a lot of concentration on our part. We didn’t have it there, we conceded goals in the first few minutes, it can’t happen, it’s going to be concentrated. And having the ball, on the counterattack or offensive organization, we have to injure, create problems and make the opportunities that we create.

– Renato and Fagner, the indications we had from the medical department is that today we could play for around 30 minutes, we couldn’t risk more, there were two muscular situations. Renato’s by impact, which took time to train, one on top of the other, today at the first moment he took another blow to the same twin, but I hope he actually has conditions, he is a very important player.

– Fagner as well. Today we had to play with Bruno on the side, who is a defender, in defensive terms he gives us something, but up front he doesn’t get involved in combinations. We were lame on that side. As Rafael has a problem, he came to the game and felt again, the importance of Fagner coming back is great. I hope to tell.

