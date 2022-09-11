Watch Raphael Veiga, from Palmeiras, after surgery: ‘Nothing will stop me’

Undergoing an arthroscopy on his right ankle, midfielder Raphael Veiga used social media to thank the fans for their affection. “I appreciate every message I received these days, all the care that the Palmeiras staff had with me and that’s it. Good head, positive thinking and nothing will stop me!”, wrote the player.

In the publication, the player appears with his leg in a cast. Veiga’s surgery took place this Saturday (10), at Hospital Sírio-Libanês. The move that led to the surgery took place in the first semifinal match of Libertadores, in a match with Hugo Moura, from Athletico-PR.

The club has not set a time frame for recovery, but it is difficult for the player to be able to return this season. “This Saturday, the player underwent an arthroscopy at the Sírio-Libanês Hospital. He will follow his recovery schedule developed by the NSP”, says an excerpt from the Verdão medical bulletin.

“I’ll be in the crowd for these 12 finals that are still missing, this time, just like before, from the stands”, concluded Veiga.

Tabata takes the vacancy

Hired to replace Gustavo Scarpa from next year, Bruno Tabata ended up joining the team earlier than expected. He was a starter in the last two matches for Palmeiras and at the moment is the owner of the vacancy opened with Veiga’s injury. Abel Ferreira also said yesterday (10th) that a boy from the base will go up to complete the options among the professional’s reserves.