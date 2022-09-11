What are the chances of a major terrorist attack in the US? – News

This Sunday (11) is celebrated the memory of the 2,996 victims who died during the terrorist attacks of September 11, in 2001. Four planes were hijacked by members of Al-Qaeda, and thrown into the World Trade Center, in New York, the Pentagon, in Washington, in addition to the flight forcibly resumed by passengers that would later crash in the open field in Pennsylvania.

The date was forever etched in the history of the United States and no event like it happened in the next 21 years. The so-called war on terror implemented by the George W. Bush administration after the attacks, however, had a final milestone in 2021 with the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, reconciled with the return of the Taliban to power.

Along with these factors, the assassination of the current leader of Al-Qaeda, Ayman al-Zawahiri, killed by an American drone in July of this year, in Afghanistan, raises a question: new terrorist attacks such as those of 9/11 could return to the reality of USA?





The professor of international relations at Fespsp (São Paulo School of Sociology and Politics Foundation) and FMU-SP (Metropolitan Colleges) Bernardo Wahl highlights, in an interview with R7says that Zawahiri did not shine the spotlight on al-Qaeda as Osama bin Laden did, and that a new head of the group could reinvigorate the cell’s morale.

“With the new leader that comes to power, Al-Qaeda will be able to regenerate and become more dynamic. After Osama Bin Laden, Zawahiri managed to keep the group alive, although not as prominent, amid the rise of the Islamic State”, explains Wahl. “The new leader who takes over the organization will be able to reinvigorate it.”

Also according to the professor, the trillions of dollars invested in the US war on terror against Afghanistan and Iraq were not enough to destroy the group that popularized jihad — holy war for Muslims.

“In the jihadist world, al-Qaeda is of historical importance, in the sense that it has globalized jihad and attacked the symbols of American power. Such an organization plays a long-term game: it rebuilt itself and regrouped silently while the world focused on defeating the Islamic State and destroying its caliphate.”





The New Big Enemy: The Islamic State





If the first decade of the 2000s was marked by the search for bin Laden, the leader of Al-Qaeda at the time, the following decade was focused on the destruction of the new great terrorist group: the Islamic State (IS).

Unlike Al-Qaeda, ISIS has embarked on a journey of conquering territories in the Middle East. Under the command of Abu Bakr al-Baghadi, killed in 2019 by the Donald Trump administration, the terrorist core managed to dominate 40% of the lands of Iraq and 33% of Syria during the height of the construction of what would become the group’s caliphate.

The actions of the Islamic State shocked the West, with an aggressive and violent domination. The terrorist nucleus had technology as one of the weapons to disseminate images of acts of barbarism, with the aim of attracting new members and showing the world what they were capable of.

In an interview with R7political scientist Leonardo Paz Neves, a member of the International Prospecting and Intelligence Nucleus of FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas), says that despite the loss of influence and territories of the IS today, the group still continues to be active with isolated attacks .

“O [EI] was hard fought. So naturally they lose strength and territory. Today they continue to act, but as a much smaller group, in a more guerrilla logic, not of occupying territory as they had before”, explains Neves to the R7.

Major military powers have faced the Islamic State such as the US and Russia, as well as other Middle Eastern nations such as Iran, Iraq and Syria. For Neves, the way the group acted would not allow them to live in expansion for long.

“It seemed obvious to me from the start [que eles perderiam força] because they were not able to have access to resources, weapons and everything you can imagine. After all, despite controlling part of the territories, they didn’t produce much. They relied heavily on robberies, basically looting.”

Today the group lives off isolated attacks, such as the one carried out against the Russian embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan. Some of the participants in the group are looking for countries without the presence of Western troops, such as Mali, where the group is on the rise.

“It will be difficult for the Islamic State to effectively disappear, they obviously continue to exist. And like any terrorist group, this allows them to be able to carry out attacks against other countries, including large attacks, no matter how small they may be,” Neves emphasizes.





Could Afghanistan be a new jihadist breadbasket?





US troops left Afghanistan in August 2021 after staying in the country for about 20 years. When they arrived, the Taliban headed the state, and when they left, the same Taliban returned to power. The massive war effort was seen as a failure, capped by a clumsy departure from the US military on Afghan soil.

After 9/11, Bush said that Afghanistan was the headquarters of Al-Qaeda and used this speech as a pretext to invade the country. In this second venture by the Taliban in power, however, there are no indications that a new cell of the terrorist group created by bin Laden could promote planned terrorist attacks there.

“A US intelligence assessment prepared after Washington killed al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri revealed that the group has not reconstituted its presence in Afghanistan since all US troops left the country,” explains Wahl.

Also according to the professor of international relations, less than ten members of Al-Qaeda remain in Afghanistan, who would not be planning any type of attack on Western countries or within Afghan territory itself.





Neves highlights the unfavorable economic point of the Taliban, which has Afghan financial reserves blocked in American banks. Therefore, it is not interesting for the new government to appear on the list of countries that sponsor terrorism.

“Afghanistan today is in a very dramatic situation because most of the reserves were, of course, controlled by the Americans because the country was with the government allied with the US. And as the Taliban took over the government, all that money, all the reserves, were blocked,” says Neves.

Currently, the Taliban, and consequently Afghanistan, have to deal with the terrorist cell known as the Khorasan Islamic State. However, for Wahl, this does not mean that in the future the country cannot help another extremist group, such as al-Qaeda.

“This situation may change in the future, that is, Al-Qaeda may once again use Afghanistan as a sanctuary to organize attacks against the United States,” says Wahl.

“From an objective point of view, the Taliban remains a terrorist group. At this moment, Afghanistan becomes a state that sponsors terrorism [para os EUA]”, concludes Neves.



