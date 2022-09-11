What happened to Cara Delevingne? Fans are moved by the actress’ appearance

Actress and model Cara Delevingne caught the attention of fans and those passing through Van Nuys airport in Los Angeles, California, on Monday (5). With disheveled hair, jogger pants and a Britney Spears T-shirt, the young woman walked barefoot (wearing only a pair of colored socks) outside the venue, while exhibiting disturbed behavior.

According to the Daily Mail, the British would have delayed two hours for a flight on Jay-Z’s private plane and, 45 minutes after boarding, returned to the runway. Then Cara was caught smoking and talking nervously on the phone, which she dropped several times. Videos of the moment were posted on social media.

This is not the first time that the artist has shown to be experiencing health problems. Last week, she was seen smoking a pipe alone in her car. In 2015, she admitted to having used drugs at the beginning of her modeling career, but without going “in depth”, and revealed that her mother, Pandora, has suffered from heroin addiction.

“This situation has been going on for a few weeks now, and now Cara’s family is involved. We’re talking about doing some kind of intervention, to make sure she gets the help she needs.”

Fans also expressed concern about the model on the internet. “My heart goes out to Cara Delevigne. Mental health is very important. I hope she is doing well and I hope she gets some help,” one Twitter user shared.

“Just watched Cara Delevingne’s video and it made me sad. Poor girl is struggling heavily with addiction. The comments, as expected, revolting. Clearly made by people who have never had the misfortune to face it,” wrote one. internet user.

Another person posted a before and after of the actress, with the message: “Cara Delevingne is (or was, I don’t know) one of the highest paid models in the WORLD. Sad situation to see her lose herself to drugs. no, but doors open too easily for an addiction to develop. Don’t use drugs, take care..”

A source close to Cara Delevingne, however, justified to the Daily Mail the young woman’s appearance in the clicks made at the airport: . “She had just spent days in the desert, not eating much and looked disheveled because she still hadn’t had time to wash up,” he said, recalling that the famous was at the Burning Man festival, which takes place in the middle of the Nevada desert for nine days.

“Her friends get worried about her usually after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister was at the festival with her. She wasn’t alone and she protected her.”