what has changed? » iPhone Blog

Apple has launched its new line of iPhones and the classic question hangs in the air: what has changed from the previous generation?

That’s why in this article you will see, in a clear and succinct way, the list with all the differences in the new most basic models, in relation to the previous year’s generation.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

Apple is releasing two base iPhone models, as it has in recent years.

The difference is that the model leaves the scene mini to enter the size pluswith a larger screen (6.7 inches).

As was already known by rumors, this version brings the same A15 chip from last year’s iPhone 13 Pro, but with an improvement in the graphics part thanks to the increase in the number of cores on the GPU.

Incidentally, Apple has not been making major processor evolutions precisely because what already exists is still beating the competition. We already talked about this in another article:

So we have the same chip and the same external look. Despite this, the 13’s covers do not fit the iPhone 14, because of slight differences in measurements.

Apple even comments that the battery is lasting longer, but it refers to the Plus version, and this has a logic: the bigger the device, the bigger the battery.

A new feature I didn’t have before is the Accident Detection: if the device identifies that the car it is in has had a sudden crash or a serious accident, it automatically calls 911 to ask for help.

Comparative table

Here’s a comparison table highlighting the differences between the two main models (without the size variations):

iPhone 14

iPhone 13
Processor

A15 Bionic

A15 Bionic
RAM memory

6 GB LPDDR4X

4 GB LPDDR4X
GPU

5 cores

4 cores
Dimensions (mm)

71.5 x 146.7 x 7.80

71.5 x 146.7 x 7.65
Weight

172g

174g
screen type

OLED Super Retina XDR

OLED Super Retina XDR
refresh rate

60Hz

60Hz
brightness peak

1,200 nits

1,200 nits
Drums

??? mAh

3,227 mAh
Camera

12MP ƒ/1.8 Ultra Wide

12MP ƒ/2.4 Ultra Wide
Frontal camera

12MP ƒ/1.9
auto focus
better light capture

12MP ƒ/2.2
fixed focus
Always On Screen Function

WiFi

WiFi 6

WiFi 6
Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.3

Bluetooth 5.0
accident detection

Cinematic Mode

4K

1080p
Action mode in videos

Brazilian 5G

Satellite SOS (US and Canada)

Check out in detail more news of the new devices, in our complete coverage of the iPhone 14.

