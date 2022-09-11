What is your Basic Discography?

If you had to synthesize your favorite musical style in five emblematic albums – in the best High Fidelity style (High Fidelity), by British artist Nick Hornby – which ones would they be?

Scene from the movie “High Fidelity” – Reproduction: GIFER

This is the spirit of the challenge that Sesc Carmo launched for the musician, presenter and educator Daniel Daibem, in the first edition of the “Basic Discography” project.

The proposal is to hold online meetings to listen and discuss some musical genres, from a set of albums, through which it will be possible to know, understand and appreciate the style.

In this first edition of the project, the musician will lead the conversations, talking about the importance of:

5 iconic records in jazz history

August 5 – Count Basie & Joe Williams – Every Day I Have The Blues ( 1959);

– 1959); August 22 – Miles Davis – Kind Of Blue (1959);

– (1959); September 5th – Dave Brubeck Quartet – Time Out (1959);

(1959); September 12th – Ray Charles – Genius + Soul = Jazz (1960);

(1960); September 19 – Sarah Vaughan – At Mister Kelly’s (1958).

By listening to these records, Daniel will lead the participants through a basic and “mandatory” discography to understand the fundamentals of the Language of Jazz, always in an accessible and didactic way, presenting the musical and artistic reasons that made these albums relevant and fundamental elements for the understanding of the history of popular music of the 20th century. XX onwards.

But does not stop there. In September, after completing the series of online meetings, Daniel Daibem will give a face-to-face presentation at Sesc Carmo: “Auditivos – Os Fundamentos da Linguagem do Jazz”, a show derived from the Sesc Seal project with the same name, in which Daibem presents the paths and foundations of the language of jazz, with episodes ranging from swing jazz to the influence of jazz on Brazilian music.

Teaser of the Auditivos project, released by Selo Sesc and available on DVD

So, go to sescsp.org.br/inscricoes, sign up and participate in the chats “The fundamentals of jazz in five iconic albums”, and keep following the Sesc Carmo page on the Sesc São Paulo Portal, as well as the profiles of Unit on social media to learn more about the show and ticket sales.