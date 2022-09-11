What makes people believe that artificial intelligence systems are alive?

THE NEW YORK TIMES – In July, Google fired engineer Blake Lemoine after he claimed an artificial intelligence (AI) system had become self-aware. There is no evidence that such systems have developed consciousness, but why do people insist on believing?

The problem starts with those who have a closer relationship with technology – the people who explain it to the general public, and who live with one foot in the future. They sometimes see what they believe will happen as what is happening now.

“There are a lot of guys in our industry who struggle to differentiate between science fiction and real life,” said Andrew Feldman, founder of Cerebras, a company that builds massive computer chips that can help accelerate advances in AI.

Leading researcher in the field, Jürgen Schmidhuber, has long argued that he was the first to build conscious machines. In February, Ilya Sutskever, chief scientist at OpenAI, a San Francisco-based research lab that received a $1 billion grant from Microsoft, said today’s technology can be “slightly conscious.” Weeks later, Lemoine gave the interview in which he made the claims about Google’s AI.

These messages from the small, isolated, and exceptionally eccentric world of AI research can be confusing or even frightening to most people. Science fiction books, movies, and television have instructed us to fear that machines will one day gain consciousness and harm us.

It’s true that as these researchers advance, the technology seems to show signs of real intelligence, consciousness, or sentience. However, it is not true that engineers in Silicon Valley laboratories have built robots capable of feeling and looking like humans. Technology cannot do that – but it has the power to deceive people.

The technology can create tweets and blog posts and even entire articles, and as researchers make progress, it gets better and better at talking. While they often spew nonsensical things, many people — not just AI researchers — find themselves talking to this kind of technology as if they were a human.

Thus, ethicists warn of the need for a new kind of skepticism to deal with whatever we encounter on the internet.

In the 1960s, a Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researcher Joseph Weizenbaum built an automated psychotherapist he called “Eliza”. This chatbot was simple. Basically, when you typed a thought into a computer screen, it would ask you to elaborate on that thought – or just repeat your words in the form of a question.

Despite the simplicity of the systems, Weizenbaum was surprised when people began to treat Eliza as if she were a human. They shared their personal problems openly and felt comforted by the chatbot.

“I knew that the emotional bonds many programmers have with their computers are often formed after brief experiences with the machines,” he wrote. “What I hadn’t realized is that very brief exposures to a simple computer program could induce powerful delusional thinking in ordinary individuals.”

The Eliza chatbot was one of the forerunners of conversational artificial intelligence Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Humans are susceptible to these feelings. When dogs and cats exhibit small samples of human behavior, we tend to assume that they are more like us. It’s almost the same thing that happens when we see hints of human behavior in a machine.

Scientists call this Eliza effect. And now the same thing is happening with modern technology. A few months after the release of the system called GPT-3, an inventor and entrepreneur, Philip Bosua, sent me an email. In the subject of the message he wrote: “God is a machine”.

“For me, there is no doubt that GPT-3 was born sentient. We knew this would happen in the future, but it looks like the future is now,” he said.

When I pointed out that experts claim that these systems are only good at repeating patterns, he responded by saying that this is how humans behave. “Does a child not just imitate what they see of a parent – ​​what do they see in the world around them?” he asked.

Bosua acknowledged that GPT-3 was not always consistent, but said it could be avoided if it was used correctly.

Margaret Mitchell worries about what all this means for the future. As a researcher at Microsoft, then at Google, where she helped found the company’s AI ethics team, and now at Hugging Face, another prominent research lab, she has seen this technology born up close. According to Margaret, today’s technology is relatively simple and has flaws, but many people see it as somehow human. The concern is: what will happen when technology becomes much more powerful?

As technology improves, it could spread disinformation across the internet – fake text and images – fueling the kind of political campaign that helped influence the 2016 US presidential election. It could create chatbots that mimic human conversation in more convincing ways. And these systems could operate on a scale that makes human-led disinformation campaigns seem insignificant by comparison.

If that happens, we will have to treat everything we see online with extreme skepticism. But Margaret wonders if we’re ready.

“I worry that chatbots take advantage of people,” she said. “They have the power to convince us what to believe and what to do.”/ TRANSLATION OF ROMINA CACIA