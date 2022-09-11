What were Marvel’s announcements at the event?







Kevin Feige made the D23 Expo auditorium shake. With lots of announcements, trailers and confirmations, the mind behind Marvel Studios didn’t skimp on the news. Alongside some of the MCU’s biggest stars, Feige gave a taste of what’s to come, including the Multiverse Saga, the conclusion of Phase 4, the Phase 5 roster and Phase 6 titles, which include Fantastic Four and two new films from the MCU. Avengers, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars.

The executive producer of IRONHEART Ryan Coogler offered fans a preview of the new series that takes place after the events of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Dominique Thorne returns as Riri Williams, a brilliant young inventor determined to make her mark on the world. Her unique take on iron suit construction is both brilliant and flawed, and Ironheart delves into the dynamics of technology versus magic. Feige invited Anthony Ramos onstage to greet fans and talk a little about his character, Parker Robbins, aka The Hood. The new series is slated for next year on Disney+.

Launching on Disney+ on October 7, Marvel Studios presents its first special: WAREWOLF BY NIGHT. Director Michael Giacchino joined Feige on stage alongside stars Gael García Bernal and Laura Donnelly to give fans new details.

The exciting new series SECRET INVASION will launch on Disney+ in 2023. Don Cheadle, who reprises his role as Colonel James Rhodes, was on hand to talk about the new show. The cast includes Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury and Ben Mendelsohn as the Skrull Talos – plus Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

Cheadle moved on to another Disney+ project he will star in: ARMOR WARS. Rhodey fans will see the character in a whole new light, and given the title of the series, audiences can expect new outfits for the hero, with different types of armor. Title treatment is available for download and sharing.

The production of the 2nd season of LOKI is already in progress. Coming to D23 straight from the set were Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino and Ke Huy Quan. Fans got to see a little bit of the upcoming season that picks up after the shocking season one finale, when Loki finds himself in a battle for the soul of the Authority of Temporal Variance. The second season of Loki will be released on Disney+ in 2023.

· Cast Members ECHO, including Alaqua Cox, Vincent D’Onofrio, Devery Jacobs, Graham Greene, Cody Lightning and Chaske Spencer, took the stage in Hall D23, giving some insight into Maya Lopez, whose relentless behavior in New York will catch up with her in her hometown. Audiences were treated to a special look at the upcoming series that also stars Tantoo Cardinal and Zahn McClarnon. The new series is coming soon to Disney+.

· The production of DAREDEVIL: BORN AGAIN, won’t start until next year, but Feige and D’Onofrio were eager to talk about the new series coming to Disney+. Fans went wild when Charlie Cox appeared on stage to discuss the new 18-episode season. And since production isn’t underway yet, fans were able to see a clip from the upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes – now available on Disney+ – which features the super-powered hero.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to thrill movie fans, starting with the latest Phase 4 film. BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVERRyan Coogler shared an exclusive look at a scene and some highlights from the highly anticipated follow-up to 2018’s Black Panther.

Joining Feige on stage to officially kick off Phase 5 of the MCU were the stars of MAN-ANT AND THE WASP: QUANTUMANIA, Paul Rudd (Scott Lang/Ant-Man), Evangeline Lilly (Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp) and Jonathan Majors (Kang). Audiences were treated to an exclusive look at the film that features superhero partners Scott Lang and Hope Van Dyne, who are joined by Hope’s parents Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) and Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and daughter Scott’s Cassie Lang (Kathryn Newton) to explore the Quantum Realm, interacting with strange new creatures and embarking on an adventure that will take them beyond the limits of what they thought possible. Coming to theaters on February 17, 2023, the film ties into Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, according to Feige.

Feige has officially confirmed that Matt Shakman, who has directed every episode of 2021’s WandaVision, will direct FANTASTIC FOUR. The film opens in theaters on November 8, 2024.

Continuing Sam Wilson’s journey as Captain America, a new movie hits theaters in 2024. the director of CAPTAIN AMERICA: NEW WORLD ORDER, Julius Onah joined Feige on stage. Together, they welcomed returning The Falcon and Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Captain America), Danny Ramirez (Joaquin Torres) and Carl Lumbly (Isaiah Bradley). They join new cast members Tim Blake Nelson (The Leader), who was present at the D23 Expo today, as well as Shira Haas (Sabra). Captain America: New World Order hits theaters on May 3, 2024.

· The identities of THUNDERBOLTS were revealed this morning when Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), David Harbor (Red Guardian), Hannah John-Kamen (Ghost), Sebastian Stan (James “Bucky” Barnes/The Winter Soldier) and Wyatt Russell (John Walker) /American Agent) joined director Jake Schreier on stage to thunderous applause. The beloved team includes Olga Kurylenko (Coach) and Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova) – Pugh recorded a video for the D23 Expo audience. Thunderbolts hits theaters on July 26, 2024.

Feige closed the Marvel Studios presentation with THE MARVELS, revisiting key MCU moments before welcoming director Nia DaCosta on stage, as well as cast members Iman Vellani (Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel), Teyonah Parris (Monica Rambeau) and Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel). Fans got a special look at footage from the new film, which opens in theaters on July 28, 2023.