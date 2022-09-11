WhatsApp’s Next Feature Coming Soon; see what it is

WhatsApp is always innovating to improve user experience. The new versions arrive full of news, with features that make life easier and make the app more fun and complete. The app’s next feature promises to please many, so we believe you will be sure to use it a lot.

Read more: End of WhatsApp for old iPhones; check the affected models

The information is that WhatsApp is working to implement the possibility of group surveys. For example: will it be possible deploy a poll in a group chat and follow the vote of all members. This can make things easier, like choosing meeting times and even topics for important meetings.

WhatsApp’s Next Feature

The latest news has engaged users. Among them, we saw the accelerated audios, the reactions in conversations and many other innovations. The intention behind WhatsApp’s next feature is to add this search capability without relying on external apps.

Imagine how practical it will be for everyone to vote on where the next dinner will be? Or the ideal time to start that meeting based on the opinion of the majority? all this will be facilitated with that possibility.

What is known so far is that surveys can have up to 12 responses. It’s something similar to what already happens on Twitter. In this way, it is only necessary to indicate the subject for the survey, ask the question and add the possible answers. After that, everyone votes as they wish. Too simple!

Despite all the speculations about the newest feature of WhatsApp, there is still no news on how the votes will be shown. Will they be anonymous or visible to everyone? The question remains. This is expected to be implemented soon, perhaps even in the next few weeks.

Some points are still under analysis, so the messaging app has not yet dealt with the matter in an official way. So, what do you think of the news so far?