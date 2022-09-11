Where to see, favorites, everything about the 2022 Emmys

It’s finally time for the 2022 Emmy Awards. After two years with different exhibitions due to distance, this year we will return to the in-person format. During the awards, we’ll find out who will be the winners of the 25 main categories, including best drama and comedy series. This Monday (12), the red carpet will start at 7 pm on the E! channel. TNT will air the event from 8:30 pm. And, of course, you can follow the highlights of everything from the Emmy on the Hollywood Blog social media from 7pm – Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. I love these awards.

This year’s master of ceremonies will be Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson. Many important people have already confirmed their presence to present awards. Among them, Angela Bassett, Kelly Clarkson, Ariana DeBose, Selena Gomez. Some series duos also like Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni (Law and Order) and Jung Ho-yeon & Lee Jung-jae (round 6). Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Jean Smart, Kerry Washington will also be there at the Emmy Awards, among others.

This year I decided to list here my favorites in each category, and also who I think will win (they are usually different, lol). Look here:

Comedy Series

Comedy Series – Only Murders in the Building. Must win – Ted Lasso

Comedy Series Actress – Jean Smart (hacks). Must win – Jean Smart (hacks)

Comedy Series Actor – Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building). Must Win – Bill Hader (Barry)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series – Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso). Must win – Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel). Must win – Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Drama Series

Drama Series – Severance. Must win – Succession

Actress in a Drama Series – Laura Linney (Ozark). Must win – Zendaya (euphoria)

Actor in a Drama Series – Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul). Must win – Lee Jung-jae (round 6)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series – Sydney Sweeney (euphoria). Must Win – Julia Garner (ozark)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series – Kieran Culkin (succession). Must Win – Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Limited Series/TV Movie

Limited Series – dopesick. Must win – The White Lotus

Limited Series/Film Actress – Lily James (Pam and Tommy). Must Win – Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Limited Series Actor/Movie – Andrew Garfield (In Heaven’s Name). Must Win – Michael Keaton (dopesick)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series/Movie – Kaitlyn Dever (dopesick). Must Win – Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series/Film – Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus). Must win – Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

See where to watch these favorites

Apple TV Plus – Ted Lasso; Severance.

HBO Max – Hacks; Barry; Succession; euphoria; The White Lotus.

Netflix – Ozark; Better call Saul; Round 6.

Prime Video – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Star Plus – Only Murders in the Building; dopesick; Pam and Tommy; The Dropout; In Heaven’s Name.