Which movie will be on Sunday on TV Globo?

An action movie will be on Today’s Maximum Temperature, Sunday, September 11 (09/11), on TV Globo’s schedule, at 12:30 pm (Brasilia time). Its about “Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault”.
A strong earthquake hits California and forces Ray (Dwayne Johnson), a firefighter specializing in helicopter rescues, to travel across the state alongside his ex-wife (Carla Gugino) to rescue their daughter Blake (Alexandra Daddario).
Maximum Temperature Movie today, 11
“Earthquake: The San Andreas Fault”
When: Today, Sunday, September 11 (9/11) at 12:30 pm
Where: Globo open channel
