Why are queens of England more remembered than kings? – 09/10/2022

Queens Elizabeth I, Victoria and Elizabeth II have more in common than being women who reigned over a great nation, England. They went from unlikely names to succeeding the throne to monarchs who went down in history for their political skills and success in expanding and maintaining the country’s power, surpassing most men who held the post of kings – from the year 900, there were 62 people occupying the throne, six of them women.

These three queens were, each in their own time, responsible for ensuring that the nation emerged as a great imperialist power and, therefore, their names are more remembered than men’s until today, according to Carolina Galdino, PhD and Master in International Relations. by Unesp (São Paulo State University).

The three lived scenarios in which the role of women did not fit public demonstrations of power, but this was even worse for the first two, who ruled between the 16th and 20th centuries. Therefore, their stories are even more remarkable. “We have to take into account all the resistances that Elizabeth I had to go through with regard to the articulation of her power, being part of a council fundamentally formed by men, unlike the leading role played by Elizabeth II”, emphasizes Carolina.

Elizabeth I, who reigned between 1533 and 1603, came to be considered the illegitimate daughter of King Henry VIII and, after reversing the situation, took her place in the line of succession to the throne. Crowned, she was the one who raised England to its Golden Age, “when the country has a period of significant territorial progress”, explains Carolina.

Queen Elizabeth 1st of England Image: Getty Images

“She had several military victories, which ends up being an element of great value for this reign, in addition to her leading role in the naval scenario, causing the nation to actually grow exponentially at that moment”, he says.

Two hundred years later, Queen Victoria came, increasing her dominion over English territory, especially in the colonies in Africa. Her reign, so remarkable, gave its name to the period between 1837 and 1901, known as the Victorian Era.

For Carolina, Queen Victoria’s political skill was as important as Elizabeth I’s, precisely because it enabled England to assume a relevant position in the international arena.

Queen Victoria of England Image: Getty Images

“But, although this position has been relevant in making other nations submit to its power, we cannot romanticize the suppression of the freedom of other peoples”, he points out. “It is important to point out, therefore, that other queens on the African and Asian continents, for example, led the resistance against colonialism, something that is not very widespread”, he points out.

One of the references of the anti-colonialist struggle is the queen Yaa Asantewaa of the nation Ashanti, present-day region of Ghana, who lived between 1840 and 1921 and maintained strong resistance against the British onslaughts on the African continent. Like Ndaté Yalla, the monarch of Senegal, who lived between 1810 and 1860, she fought the French.

Queen Victoria was crowned after the death of her uncle, the first in the line of succession, and Elizabeth II came to the throne in a similar way: taking the place of her father’s brother who abdicated the crown to marry an American socialite. Both had the longest reigns in history and sustained 64 and 70 years of power, respectively.

Elizabeth II made the people feel like subjects again

In addition to a series of family problems that have gained repercussions around the world, World War II and the post-war period are among the adversities that Elizabeth II had to deal with during her reign. Factors that, according to the expert, were not enough to undermine her permanence as the main name of the British crown.

“Queen Elizabeth II managed to bring to the population an essence of importance of her monarchy, and of a world protagonism in the sense of a global recognition of her performance. She managed to maintain more than the cohesion of her reign, but the recognition of it. “, highlights Caroline.

In the 1980s, despite their ideological disagreements, the two most powerful people in England were women: former Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and Queen Elizabeth II. “We cannot fail to consider how important it was to have this role,” says the expert.

Unlike the other queens, Elizabeth II experienced, while on the throne, the main feminist revolutions of the last century and saw important advances, such as those related to the insertion of women in the labor market.

Despite reaffirming herself in an apolitical stance, in practice, the monarch established a higher salary for women who worked for her, with a difference of 8.3% compared to men, according to a report released by the Commission on Equality and Human Rights. from UK.

“Although the queen has not expressed herself directly in relation to these issues, she witnessed them, which is an extremely important fact”, emphasizes Carolina.