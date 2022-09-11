‘Wish’. New movie celebrates Disney centenary

THE disney announced this Friday, September 9, the studio’s new animated film to celebrate the company’s centenary in 2023 during the D23 Expo. wish will be a musical about the wishing star of disney.

The announcement was made by the creative director of Walt Disney Animation Studios, Jennifer Leewho explained that the idea for creating the film arises from a broad question: “How did the cravings start?” The film will explore the power of desires, the origin of the classic Disney star, and the Realms of Desiresa magical place where any wish can become reality.

The musical features the heroine ashawhich will have the voice of Ariana DeBose – winner of Oscar for Best Supporting Actress per West Side Story in 2022. Also Julia Michaels is involved in the project, being the composer of the film’s songs.

asha is a 17-year-old, optimistic and energetic young woman, who will have to face one of her enemies within the universe of desires. In order to defeat him, she teams up with stara cosmic force built of pure energy – and also some chaos.

Jennifer Lee and Chris Buckduo of Frozen the kingdom of icerejoin, with Lee in the argument and Buck in the direction, along with Fawn Veerashunthorn. Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes will be the animation producers.

See too

The film is scheduled for release in November 2023 and comes as a celebration of 100 years of the studios of Walt Disney, with promises from many easter eggs from other movies in the universe disney.

In addition to wish, many other projects were also presented at the D23 Expo. from the studios Disney, the premieres of the new versions were also presented live action in The Little Mermaid it’s from The snow Whitein addition to Abracadabra 2, The haunted house, disenchanted, strange world (Strange World), Zootopia+, Mufasa – The Lion King and Peter Pan & Wendy. The projects will reach the screens (in the cinema or on the streaming Disney+) until 2024.

Gives Pixarin 2023, it is also expected to elemental and the series win or loseand for 2024 the premiere of Elioin March, and the sequel to Inside Outin the summer.