With Patrick out, Ceni outlines São Paulo’s starting lineup to face Corinthians at Morumbi

coming from a epic classification against Atlético-GO in the Copa Sudamericana semifinal, Sao Paulo will have an important mission this weekend for the Brasileirão. against Corinthians, Tricolor will try to move away from the relegation zone and calm the environmentprecisely so that he can focus on the other decisions he will have ahead of him – semifinal of the Copa do Brasil and final of the South American.

Therefore, as he defined his life in penalties last Thursday (8), São Paulo could only perform one training session before Majestic. On the other hand, as Timão was eliminated from Libertadores still in the quarterfinals, the week was free for Vítor Pereira to work with the team. In this way, the tendency is for Ceni to make some changes to the main team, precisely to preserve the most worn out.

It is worth noting that São Paulo’s last defeat to Corinthians happened almost two years ago. In December 2020, Otero scored the only goal in the Corinthians victory by 1-0, still under the command of Vagner Mancini. Furthermore, the last time Timão defeated Tricolor at Morumbi was in 2017. At the time, the score was 2-0 for Clube do Parque São Jorge, with goals from Jô and Rodriguinho.

That said, according to information published by the GE, one of the Tricolor players that must be preserved is midfielder Patrick, author of the goals of the victory over the Dragon. In addition to him, São Paulo will not have Welington – suspended – and Gabriel Neves, who is out of the rest of the season due to injury. So the likely team is: Felipe Alves, Rafinha, Miranda, Ferraresi and Reinaldo; Pablo Maia, Talles Costa, Igor Gomes and Galoppo; Luciano (Eder) and Calleri. The ball rolls on Sunday (11), at 4 pm, at Morumbi.