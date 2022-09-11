Woman helps scientists create Parkinson’s diagnostic test due to husband’s odor change

Joy Milne, a 72-year-old woman, says that her now-deceased husband’s odor began to change when her partner was 32 years old. “I told him he wasn’t showering properly. And he was very upset at first,” Milne tells Sky News.

At that time, he explains, the odor varied and was more intense in a few days, but it became more and more pronounced as time went by. “He had a nasty musty smell, especially on his shoulders and the back of his neck, and his skin definitely changed,” he recalls. “He was a little more tired, moody, and I thought he might have a brain tumor.” At 44, Les Milne was diagnosed with Parkinson’s, who would later die of the disease in 2015.

Joy Milne confesses that, even before associating the smell with her husband’s illness, she was already able to smell certain things that others could not. “My grandmother had [esta habilidade]”, account. “It’s hereditary. My two sisters have it too.” The former nurse, she believes she has an “olfactory library”.

When her husband was diagnosed with the disease, Milne mentioned the change in odor to Tilo Kunath, a professor and researcher who leads a Parkinson’s research group at the University of Edinburgh, Scotland. Later, a process was started to create a new diagnostic test, developed by researchers at the University of Manchester.

The study published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society explains that, using a skin sample, researchers can be 95% accurate, under laboratory conditions, when it comes to diagnosing Parkinson’s. The team analyzed the oily substance from the skin, which was removed with a cotton swab from the patients’ backs, an area that is less washed. He then compared 79 people with Parkinson’s to a healthy control group of 71 people and found more than 4,000 unique components in the samples, 500 of which were different between people with Parkinson’s and the control group. According to the researchers, the test developed can detect the disease in three minutes.

Milne hopes that the disease will be identified earlier and earlier. Currently, it is “diagnosed with more than 50% of neuronal damage”, he says, adding that “early diagnosis leads to a much more efficient treatment and a better lifestyle for these people.”

“We develop [o método] in a research lab and we are now working with colleagues in hospital labs to transfer our test to them so it can work in an NHS environment [serviço nacional de saúde]”, explains, for her part, Perdita Barran, who led the investigation. The expert hopes that this can happen soon. “We hope within two years to be able to start testing people in the Manchester area.”