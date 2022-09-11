Wonder Woman Actress Wants Marvel-DC Crossover



Playback / Internet

Writing – Cinema Observatory





09/10/2022 14:46

09/10/2022 14:46

Actress Gal Gadot, interpreter of Wonder Woman, wants to see a crossover between DC and Marvel in the movies.

A long-running argument has been going on between fans of the two publishers, and many would like to see the Justice League meet the Avengers.

This has happened in the comics, but never in the movies. Gadot was not unresponsive on the matter when she was approached, and said she was open to seeing the Avengers appear in Wonder Woman (via ComicBook).

‘Maybe we could make Wonder Woman appear in The Avengers and the Avengers appear in Wonder Woman. We’ll see. I’m open,’ she said.

Although there is no crossover, the movie Teen Titans in Action! brought in a cameo by Stan Lee, which surprised the audience that Lee is a Marvel writer.



Playback / Internet

Dwayne Johnson talks about Black Ado aps crossover

Although Marvel and DC work with different universes in cinemas, the paths of the two publishers’ heroes have already crossed in the comics. Dwayne Johnson, who stars in Black Ado, is hopeful about a possible big-screen crossover.

Johnson says (via Total Film) that while pushing for more DC integration, he still wants to take on Marvel’s heroes.

‘I’m optimistic,’ he smiles. ‘My optimistic nature. And especially when it comes to creativity. Especially when it comes to movies.’

‘And especially when it comes to DC’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains. Across the street, we have Marvel’s pantheon of superheroes and supervillains. To me, they can not only exist, but must, in my mind, cross paths one day,’ he continued.

That said, it seems unlikely, at least for now, to see these two worlds collide. We’ll see in the future.

This post Wonder Woman Actress Wants Crossover Between Marvel and DC was first published on Observatório do Cinema.