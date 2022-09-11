Xbox Dashboard: Gamers Prefer Concepts Different From Microsoft’s

This Thursday, September 8, 2022, Xbox revealed an evolution of the home screen for our consoles. Currently in the testing phase, it is gradually being rolled out to the Insiders member community. Social networks quickly took over the matter and many amateur concepts began to flourish… To the point of making people forget about the official dashboard.

Here’s what the future home screen for our Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles will look like. We saw this easily in our dedicated article: this interface feels a bit “loaded”, while the player community often calls for a purification of the experience.

Thus, concepts from amateur gamers were posted on the internet and social networks, showing that it would be possible to make the home screen more readable. However, Microsoft’s objective is commendable from the start, as it is “to listen and learn […] to do better here keeping [uma] quick and familiar experience”.

Microsoft is therefore not looking to revolutionize menu navigation, as might have been the case when Kinect launched on the Xbox 360, forcing the entire interface to be overhauled. Here, it would be more about evolution.

Below, check out the screens most loved by the public on social networks:

So that’s basically it, there’s even voting on social media and mobilization to ask that some of these concepts become reality and really in 2023 be part of our day when turning on the Xbox.

What did you think?

