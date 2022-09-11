Xbox Dashboard: Gamers Prefer Concepts Different From Microsoft’s

This Thursday, September 8, 2022, Xbox revealed an evolution of the home screen for our consoles. Currently in the testing phase, it is gradually being rolled out to the Insiders member community. Social networks quickly took over the matter and many amateur concepts began to flourish… To the point of making people forget about the official dashboard.

Here’s what the future home screen for our Xbox One and Xbox Series consoles will look like. We saw this easily in our dedicated article: this interface feels a bit “loaded”, while the player community often calls for a purification of the experience.

Thus, concepts from amateur gamers were posted on the internet and social networks, showing that it would be possible to make the home screen more readable. However, Microsoft’s objective is commendable from the start, as it is “to listen and learn […] to do better here keeping [uma] quick and familiar experience”.

Microsoft is therefore not looking to revolutionize menu navigation, as might have been the case when Kinect launched on the Xbox 360, forcing the entire interface to be overhauled. Here, it would be more about evolution.

Below, check out the screens most loved by the public on social networks:

This is the latest version of my Xbox UI design. I played around with the Windows Fluent design system, which IMHO looks pretty cool. The new Xbox UI that was announced today looks awesome and I’ll probably update mine with some of the elements they’ve implemented. pic.twitter.com/Q6UF5OZgE0 — Souls Ninja 🎮 (@souls_ninja) September 8, 2022

For some reason, I don’t get a youtube preview, so here is a screenshot: pic.twitter.com/AKi9CKdgAt — Gavin Stevens (@GTS_Tweets) September 10, 2022

I just want a cleaner look, something like this fan art I found but more in line with what we have now still if that makes sense. pic.twitter.com/3fA9Vfh5jQ — Z-Herb (@ZHerb76) April 8, 2022

So that’s basically it, there’s even voting on social media and mobilization to ask that some of these concepts become reality and really in 2023 be part of our day when turning on the Xbox.

What did you think?