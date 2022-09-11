Xiaomi opens a kiosk in a mall in São Paulo

Xiaomi will open a new point of sale in São Paulo, at Shopping Eldorado. On the 17th of September, Saturday, at 10 am, the opening of the kiosk-shaped point takes place, a new bet by the brand for its sales outlets.

This is the first kiosk that Xiaomi opens. Located in Shopping Eldorado, which is in the West Zone of São Paulo Capital, the opening promises to be marked with special promotional actions for the public that is present on the day.

There customers will be able to find smartphones, smartbands, smartwatches, headphones, robot vacuum cleaners, smart body scales, portable speakers, among other devices.

Not only on the opening day, but also on September 18th, there will be exclusive offers of some products and distribution of gifts for those who visit the kiosk.

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi is the third largest smartphone manufacturer in the world and has the current objective of commercial expansion to install more sales kiosks by the end of 2022. They say that they will not only stay in São Paulo, the plan is to arrive with this strategy in several locations in Brazil.

“We decided to bet on this retail format, considering the opinion and desire of our fans, who wanted a point where they could have practical and quick access to Xiaomi’s technological experiences, a true ‘hands on’. We are excited about this continued expansion of the brand in the country and are persevering so that we can take our products to as many Brazilians as possible”, says Luciano Barbosa, head of the Xiaomi Brazil operation.

Today Xiaomi has seven stores in the following Brazilian capitals: São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Curitiba and Salvador. The company claims to already have more than 8 thousand points of sale throughout the country, with three years of operation in the territory of Brazil and also states that it has been working through partnerships with large retailers.

Service

When: Opening on September 17

Where: Shopping Eldorado – Av. Rebouças, 3970 – Pinheiros, São Paulo

Opening hours: Monday to Saturday, from 10 am to 10 pm. Sundays and holidays, from 2pm to 8pm