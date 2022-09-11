Yago points out difficult period outside the Fluminense team: “I had to learn” | fluminense

After spending almost three months without starting, Yago Felipe was one of the 11 players who started playing in Fluminense’s 2-1 victory over Fortaleza last Saturday, at Maracanã. After the match, the midfielder admitted that it was difficult to spend a long period on the bench, but said that the time served as a learning experience and an exercise in patience.

– Is very difficult. Of course, every athlete wants to be on the field, playing, and I am no different. Even more here, in Fluminense, which is my home. It was a moment that I had to learn, I was left out, working and waiting for my opportunity. I’ll get back to my rhythm, to my best, playing, on the pitch. I really missed being there on the field and helping the team, starting a game. I am very happy – said Yago.

Yago in action for Fluminense against Fortaleza

Yago highlighted the psychological work that coach Fernando Diniz constantly does with players who have not been playing. The midfielder said that the coach keeps in constant dialogue with the athletes, including those with fewer minutes played.

– Diniz is a very correct, transparent guy. All this time he was talking to me. Not only with me, but with the players who are not being used much, to continue working, doing my best, evolving in training, the opportunity would appear. And appeared.

After so much time away from the starting lineup, anxiety can show up on the return to the starting lineup. Yago said that the difficulties of returning are common, but that he hopes to evolve on the field game by game.

– With Nonato’s departure, an opportunity opened up there. I will try to do my job, do my best. Of course, at the first opportunity, we want to do our best, but we still have some difficulties, which is normal, but I will conquer on the field, playing, making mistakes, fixing, running. Soon, I’ll be doing my best.

Yago’s next starter opportunity could be in this Thursday’s decisive match. Fluminense faces Corinthians, at 8 pm (Brasília time), at Neo Química Arena, for the return game of the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. In the first leg, a 2-2 draw at Maracanã.

– It’s a lot of concentration. In these games, detail defines. It’s a championship semifinal against the great Corinthians team. We saw some details that we missed here in the first game. We will be focused, make as little mistakes as possible so that we can emerge victorious.

