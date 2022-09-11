Young Brit overcomes dyslexia and prepares for university

British student Oliver Chadwick, 18, has severe dyslexia, which has given him a reading degree comparable to that of a six-year-old. However, this did not stop him from completing high school with the highest degree. He is now preparing for a course at the University of Bristol after his amazing results in the school’s exams.

As revealed to the British news site SomersetLive, Oliver ends up being mainly affected by reading notices and signs because of his condition. Even so, he graduated with an A in all subjects from Ralph Allen School, where he attended high school.

“My dyslexia affects me a lot, but also surprisingly little if you think about it. When people hear that you can’t read or write, they think you can’t do anything, but it only affects me day to day when I can’t read things like plaques,” he declared.

In an interview with the site, Oliver’s mother, Sophie, 54, remembers the first time she realized that Oliver was not like other children. “When he started school, we used to make jokes at the dinner table every night when we asked Oliver what he had for lunch that day, because he always said ‘potatoes and beans,'” she said.

“We thought it was just because he really liked it, but it was actually because he couldn’t read the menu. [do restaurante da escola] and that was something he knew they had every day. Even now he can’t read the menus, but he’s become much better at guessing what signs and signs might be.”

When Oliver started to fall behind with his high school literacy, Sophie was told that he would “learn eventually”.

“I knew something wasn’t right, but they spent a lot of time telling me that boys were generally a little slower to learn than girls,” the mother said. “Whereas other kids might take an hour to do their homework, Oliver might take 20 times as long.”

Association for patients with dyslexia

Sophie says he went to classes at the British association that cares for dyslexia patients for two hours a week on Saturdays to practice his reading and writing, while she had to work part-time so she could help him with his learning at home.

“After a while, they said there was no point for him to continue with the classes because he wasn’t making progress. They’re probably great for other kids, but the whole thing wasn’t working out for Oliver,” recalls Sophie.

“I’ve since talked to two experts, who’ve been doing their jobs for a long time, and they said he was the most profoundly dyslexic person they’d ever met. So when he went to high school, I decided we were going to stop trying to teach it.”

Oliver, however, never let his disability bother him, choosing to focus on his strengths.

When he joined the Ralph Allen School, Oliver spent most of his classes listening to what the teacher was saying. He had an assistant teacher for some of his classes, although he said he found it difficult when they changed.

“So I taught them from scratch what I needed them to write”, says the student, who managed to prove, in the end, that his condition would not prevent him from progressing in his studies. Oliver is now preparing to study Engineering Mathematics at the University of Bristol.

“It’s no use for me to get stressed. I try to stay very calm, because there can always be something that we forget in studies. But you have to accept it and move on”, said the student.