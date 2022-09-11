Zac Efron says he suffered from insomnia and depression after filming Baywatch

In an interview with the magazine Men’s Healththe star Zac Efron revealed that the routine to get in shape for the movie Baywatch, 2017, was extremely harmful to your health. According to what the actor said, to prepare, he had to deal with an intense exercise routine, repetitive diet and diuretic intake.

“I started to develop insomnia and fell into a very strong depression for a long time.“, said. “Something about that experience broke me. I had a lot of trouble re-centering. Ultimately, they [médicos] attributed it to taking too many diuretics for too long, and it screwed up something.”

Efron continued: “This Baywatch look, I don’t know if that’s really achievable. There is very little water on the skin. Like, it’s fake; looks like CGI. And that required powerful diuretics to get it. I don’t need to do this anymore, I’d rather have an extra dose of fat, two to three percent body fat.”

The actor completed saying that just six months after filming for Baywatch who felt fine again.

In BaywatchEfron plays a young man who doesn’t like to follow rules and needs to join forces with a lifeguard, lived by Dwayne Johnson, to save the beach from environmental destruction caused by an oil company. The film also has Alexandra Daddario and Priyanka Chopra in the cast.

Directed by Seth Gordon (I want to kill my boss), the film is available in the catalogs of Netflix, Prime Video, Telecine Play and for rent in Google Movies, Apple TV+ and YouTube.

