Zé Rafael dedicates victory to Veiga and sees ‘immediate response’

Zé Rafael valued the “immediate response” given by Palmeiras in the 2-1 victory over Juventude, tonight (10), the first game after the elimination to Athletico-PR in the Libertadores semifinal. With the triumph, Verdão remains in a comfortable position in the lead.

Scorer of the goal that gave Palmeiras the three points, Zé Rafael dedicated the result to Raphael Veiga, who underwent surgery on his right ankle this Saturday and became an indefinite absence.

“Happy to win again, we needed to give an immediate answer to our fans. We came from a hard defeat, which I didn’t expect, but it’s part of football. strong and focused on this tournament that we have left. I wanted to dedicate this victory to Veiga. He is accompanying him from the hospital, he had the surgery today. I hope he is well, that everything went well and that he can have a good and healthy recovery”, said Zé Rafael, in an interview with SporTV.

In the bid that defined the victory of Verdão, Zé Rafael headed and the ball deflected in Murilo before entering. But whose goal was it? According to the players, the statistic was left to the midfielder.

“It’s my goal. If he wants to steal, he’s slutty. He didn’t even see the ball [risos]. I headed and the ball ended up deflecting him”, joked Zé Rafael.

“It was very good for us to gain that confidence in this game. It’s to remain focused for the next game so we can continue well in the lead. In my word, the goal was from Zé Rafael. shaved on me”, added Murilo.

Watch and draw your conclusion:

Palmeiras returns to the field on Sunday (18), at 18:30, when they receive Santos in a classic at Allianz Parque.

