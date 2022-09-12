10 movies based on Nicholas Sparks books to watch on streams – Tecnoblog

One of the most famous and best-selling romantic authors of all time, Nicholas Sparks has had countless of his works adapted for the cinema, conquering even more fans around the world. For those who like the writer’s stories, we list 10 movies based on Nicholas Sparks books that can be viewed by streaming, on platforms such as Netflix, HBO Max and Prime Video, in addition to many others. Check out our directions and separate the tissues!

1. Diary of a Passion [HBO Max, NOW e Oi Play]

Based on the first published book by Nicholas Sparks, Diary of a passion It is one of the highest-grossing romantic dramas in cinema. His story begins in a home for the elderly, where an old man tells a lady the story of two young people who fell in love in the 40s, but were prevented from relating due to their social classes. Years apart, they were reunited as adults, when she was engaged to another man.

Direction: Nick Cassavetes

Nick Cassavetes Year: 2004

2004 Cast: Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

2. A Safe Harbor [Globoplay e Prime Video]

Adapted from the 2010 book of the same name, A Safe Harbor follows in the footsteps of a woman who moves to a small town in South Carolina. Mysterious about her story, she meets a widower, father of two children, with whom she falls in love and with whom she lives an intense love story. That is, until the ghosts of her past return to haunt her, uncovering a secret that could end everything.

Direction: Lasse Hallström

Lasse Hallström Year: 2013

2013 Cast: Julianne Hough and Josh Duhamel

3. A Love to Remember [Looke]

Contemporary adaptation of a homonymous book, which even had its rights sold to Warner Bros before it was even published, A love to remember revolves around a naive and kind young woman who agrees to study and help a troubled and popular high school boy. The relationship between the two, little by little, turns into love, but the girl keeps a secret that makes her fight with all her strength so that this doesn’t happen.

Direction: Adam Shankman

Adam Shankman Year: 2002

2002 Cast: Shane West and Mandy Moore

4. A Lucky Man [Oi Play]

Inspired by a book published in 2008, A lucky man is starring Zac Efron. In the plot, after a Marine from the Iraq War saves himself from an explosion by stopping to pick up a photo that was on the ground, he believes that that was his good luck charm, becoming obstinate in finding the woman in the image. Back in the US, he manages to locate her and starts to have a relationship with the girl, but ends up keeping to himself the secret of how he met her.

Direction: Scott Hicks

Scott Hicks Year: 2012

2012 Cast: Zac Efron and Taylor Schilling

5. The Choice [Netflix]

Feature film available on Netflix and adapted from a 2007 book by Nicholas Sparks, The choice tells the story of an accomplished man with a good life, who sees no room in his routine for a relationship. Everything changes, however, with the arrival of his new neighbor, for whom he develops feelings. Gradually, the two get closer, feeling instigated by each other’s company, but the young woman’s boyfriend can be an obstacle in their way.

Direction: Ross Katz

Ross Katz Year: 2016

2016 Cast: Benjamin Walker and Teresa Palmer

6. A Long Journey [Star+]

With its rights purchased by 20th Century Fox for no less than $5 million, A long journey tells the story of a young woman who falls in love with a rodeo cowboy. Even coming from very different worlds, they start an intense relationship, until they help an elderly man from an accident and get to know the love story he had with his wife, decades ago.

Direction: George Tillman, Jr.

George Tillman, Jr. Year: 2015

2015 Cast: Britt Robertson and Scott Eastwood

7. The Best of Me [Prime Video e Telecine]

Based on the 2011 book of the same name, The best of me tells the story of two teenagers from opposite social classes who fall in love. Prevented from dating by the girl’s father, they end up moving away, until two decades later they meet again and see their old passion rekindle.

Direction: Michael Hoffman

Michael Hoffman Year: 2014

2014 Cast: James Marsden and Michelle Monaghan

8. Dear John [Netflix, Paramount+, Telecine, NOW e Oi Play]

One of Nicholas Sparks’ most famous stories, Dear John Its protagonist is a soldier who meets an intelligent and beautiful university student during his period of leave from the Army. In love, they live a beautiful love story, and start to correspond by letters when the boy needs to go back to work. Over time, however, distance and fear make the relationship increasingly untenable.

Direction: Lasse Hallström

Lasse Hallström Year: 2010

2010 Cast: Channing Tatum and Amanda Seyfried

9. Nights of Storm [Netflix]

Movie available on Netflix inspired by a work by Nicholas Sparks from 2002, Stormy nights is starring Richard Gere. In the feature film, a woman who was left by her husband – who now wants her back – and lives at war with her teenage daughter, is tasked with taking care of a friend’s inn during the weekend. The only guest is a surgeon who also goes through a moment of crisis, which brings the two closer, especially when a storm descends on the place.

Direction: George C. Wolfe

George C. Wolfe Year: 2008

2008 Cast: Richard Gere and Diane Lane

10. A love letter [HBO Max]

Inspired by Nicholas Sparks’ second novel, A love letter follows in the footsteps of a journalist, who, when she finds a bottle containing a touching love letter, goes to great lengths to find out who the sender is. Upon finding him, she discovers that the man wrote the message to his late wife, someone he still misses greatly. However, as they grow closer due to this story, a love is born between the two.

Direction: Luis Mandoki

Luis Mandoki Year: 1999

1999 Cast: Kevin Costner, Robin Wright Penn and Paul Newman

Ready to marathon these movies based on books by Nicholas Sparks on Netflix, HBO Max, Prime Video and so many other streams? Tell us which one is your favorite!

