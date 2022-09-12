“$5 million less”

Jennifer Lawrencewho starred in the film Don’t Look Up, beside Leonardo DiCaprioregretted having received a much lower salary than the actor and spoke about salary inequality in the film industry.

According to the 32-year-old actress, her role in the film was just as important as DiCaprio and the difference was around $5 million. Don’t Look Up was released in 2021, by Netflix and was very well received by the public.

“It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not getting paid as much as that guy because of my vagina?” asks Jenniffer.

The information is that Lawrence received $ 25 million, while DiCaprio would have received $ 30 million. The actress’ role in the film was astronomer Kate Dibiasky, and Leo played astronomer Randall Mindy.

However, when the film was released, Lawrence had told the press that he was happy with the arrangement:

“I’m extremely happy and grateful with my deal,” she added, “But in other situations, what I’ve seen — and I’m sure other women in the workforce have seen it too — is that it’s extremely uncomfortable to ask about equal pay. And if you question something that looks unequal, they say it’s not gender disparity, but they can’t say exactly what it is.”

Remember the success of Don’t Look Up

The film addresses two astronomers who discover that a comet orbiting within the solar system is on a collision course with Earth. They need to warn the world that everything is about to come to an end in six months.

They are taken to the office of President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her son, Jason (Jonah Hill), who use the situation to promote themselves in the political campaign and attract businessmen to make money.

With that, the project of trying to prevent a tragedy and save humanity goes down the drain and they see how sick and incredulous society is. Don’t Look Up was directed by Adam McKay and was nominated for four Oscars.

On the Rotten Tomatoes website, its rating was 56% from critics and 78% from the public. See some comments:

“Very silly, but undeniably urgent. I loved every second.” “Don’t Look Up shows us what happens if we wait too long to interrogate our culture and ourselves, lose sight of the truth and fail to act.” “McKay’s films aren’t particularly punctual in their satire, and as time went on, they increasingly settled into their preferred form of harangue.”

