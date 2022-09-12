50 million people are victims of ‘modern slavery’, says ILO

The ILO (International Labor Organization) estimates that 50 million people are victims of working conditions similar to slavery. The data are being published today (12), in a survey on the phenomenon that affects all continents. According to the entity, the covid-19 pandemic generated an unprecedented leap in the crisis and there has been an explosion of the problem in the last five years.

As of 2016, 10 million extra people were placed in this situation, mainly between 2020 and 2021. The health crisis opened up unprecedented social turmoil in dozens of societies, increasing dependence on workers and deepening exploitation.

According to the ILO, 28 million people were victims of forced labor in 2021, while a further 22 million were in forced marriages. In the Americas, there are 5 million victims, of which 3.3 million are in forced labor and the rest at home.

Children and women are the most vulnerable. But, according to the organization, “modern slavery” occurs in almost every country in the world, including upper-middle-income countries. The private sector is largely responsible for the crimes, although 14% of the cases are related to sectors of the state.

According to the ILO, 3.3 million children live in this situation, one in eight people who are victims of forced labour. Many of them are sexually exploited.

Civil construction and agriculture are also responsible for a substantial number of people in a situation analogous to slavery.

Immigrants on all continents are among the populations most affected by the reality of forced labour. This segment of society is three times more likely to be victims than the rest of the population.

One of the phenomena that most worries the entity is the fact that, between 2016 and 2021, 6.6 million extra people became victims of forced marriage. For the ILO, this number is even underestimated and the scale of the problem could be even greater.

According to the ILO, 65% of forced marriages take place in Asia. In Arab countries, almost five people out of every thousand are victims of this situation.

“It is shocking to see that the situation in modern slavery is not improving,” said Guy Ryder, director-general of the ILO. “Nothing justifies that,” he added.