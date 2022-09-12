7.6 magnitude earthquake kills four in Papua New Guinea

Reproduction/Twitter/BNN Newsroom – 09/11/2022 Earthquake in Papua New Guinea kills

At least four people died in an earthquake that hit Papua New Guinea on Sunday, according to information from the country’s Disaster Management Team.

The magnitude 7.6 earthquake was recorded about 67 km from the city of Kainantu and at a depth of 61 km. Residents across the country felt the shock. About an hour later, a second magnitude 5 earthquake struck 73 km from the original epicenter and 101 km deep.

In addition to the four people who died, several others are injured. It is possible that new deaths will be recorded, as there are isolated villages that have not yet been contacted.

Landslides caused by earthquakes buried several houses in a city. The four deaths are related to these burials.

The Ramu hydroelectric plant was damaged, leaving several local provinces without electricity. Roads were also blocked by the earthquakes.

Papua New Guinea lies on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire”, an area prone to earthquakes.

Enter the Last Second channel on Telegram and see the main news of the day in Brazil and in the World. Also follow the general profile of the iG Portal.