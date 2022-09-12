“A little heavy…”; Lisca reveals physical condition of ‘darling’ of Santos fans and stirs web

Santos is in a bad phase in the Brazilian Championship. After the 2-1 defeat to Goiás, at home, Peixe played against Ceará and lost again, by the same score, at Castelão. Some decisions by coach Lisca have been causing complaints in the crowd. One of the main complaints is about the right-back.

Currently, Madson is the holder of the position. However, the recent bad performances caused a ‘flea’ behind the ears of the fans, who asked for Nathan to enter the starting lineup. The player played in 14 minutes against Goiás and for 45 minutes against Ceará. However, his physical condition was Lisca’s explanation for the player to remain on the bench.

“It’s a way of evaluating that and seeing if he has the conditions to start. He’s a little out of shape, a little heavy, but he’s working and trying to get into the best conditions during the championship. He came in with courage, despite a defensive error in a ball with Mendoza that almost resulted in their third goal. He came in with initiative, he went in trying, he couldn’t get too deep, but he made some interesting constructions”, said Lisca, in a press conference.

On the web, some comments were against the coach, defending Nathan’s title at right-back: “The coach who leaves Lucas Pires, Nathan, Ângelo and Bruninho on the bench has to be sent away”, “Nathan today played more than Madson since he arrived at Santos” and “Bizarre that Nathan is MADSON’s backup”, were some opinions from the Santos fan.