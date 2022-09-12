Abel Ferreira highlights Palmeiras planning for Endrick and base athletes in the main team

Abel Ferreira in a duel between Palmeiras and Juventude for the Brazilian (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras)

After forward Endrick, the main promise of the Alviverde base, spent the last week training with the professionals at the Football Academy, much has been speculated about his possible debut in the main team against Juventude. As found by the report of the OUR LECTURE during the week, the player was not in the plans for the duel for the Brasileirão.

On the subject, coach Abel Ferreira made a point of saying that there is no forecast for the debut of the palmeirense jewel and said he follows the club’s plans about the future of the base players.

– The planning for him is the same as it was for the others. The same for Danilo, Renan, Menino, Vanderlan. Things are done gradually. The club has projects for the players. And sometimes we skip steps. Renan was our starter and arrived at Bragantino with difficulty. Unfortunately, the same medicine is not the same for everyone,” he said.

– Garcia has also played, but he knows that Rocha and Mayke are ahead. That’s how it works. We have projects to avoid making mistakes of the past. There is a plan. It’s for the club and not for the coach. And that’s what we’re going to do for Endrick. If all goes well, we will stick to the plan and we hope he can be champion in the main team in the future.”

The Portuguese coach recalled the criticism directed at the base players, as in the case of striker Wesley, who fluctuated in good and bad performances over the last few months with the Verdão shirt and asked for patience for the release of more base athletes in the main team.

– This takes time. It’s not coming here and putting it to play, otherwise what happens to Wesley. He plays poorly at one or another game, he’s in the formation and nobody says he’s in the formation. That’s how it works. When it’s from the training we put it on and if it goes bad, it’s no good. It is not how it works.

Leader of the Brasileirão, Palmeiras will play again next Sunday (18), against Santos, at 18:30 (Brasília), at Allianz Parque.

