Abel Ferreira refuses Premier League club attack

Coach Abel Ferreira, from SE Palmeiras, in a game against the C Atlético Mineiro team, during a match valid for the quarterfinals, round, of the Copa Libertadores, at the Allianz Parque arena. (Photo: Cesar Greco)

This Monday morning (12), coach Abel Ferreira, from Palmeiras, was approached by Brighton & Hove Albion, from England. As reported by journalist Bruno Andrade, at Uol, and confirmed by OUR LECTURE the Portuguese already expressed in the first approach carried out by the Premier League club the desire to stay in Verdão and be champion of the Brazilian Championship, a title that would be unprecedented for the commander.

Also according to the report, Abel was well evaluated internally at the British club for months. Current fourth-placed team in the English league, the team lost coach Graham Potter to Chelsea last week and is being managed on an interim basis by Englishman Andrew Crofts.

Behind only Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham, the team from the south of England has four wins in six Premier League matches, being one of the highlights of the beginning of the competition. In history, Brighton have never won the first national division and their main achievement is the 1910 FA Super Cup.

Abel Ferreira is the first coach in history to collect at least one state championship title, one national championship and one international championship for Palmeiras. In charge of the club since November 2020, he has already added two Libertadores Cups, a Copa do Brasil, a Campeonato Paulista and a Recopa Sudamericana.

With a valid contract with the Greatest National Champion until December 2024, the Portuguese is looking to win his first Brazilian Championship title. After 26 matches, Palmeiras is the leader with 54 points, eight more than Internacional, currently runner-up with 46.

