Actresses who have played Queen Elizabeth II on screen

The death of Queen Elizabeth II, aged 96, surprised everyone this week. The UK’s oldest monarch has passed away after reigning for 70 years. Now Charles, the Queen’s youngest son, leads the grieving country as the new king and head of state of 14 Commonwealth kingdoms.

For those who are interested in knowing works that portrayed the life of the Queen, we have selected a list of actresses who have played the monarch in series and films. Check it out below.

Actresses who played Queen Elizabeth II

Films

Helen Mirren – The Queen (2006)

Synopsis: Following Princess Diana’s death in a car accident, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II and Prime Minister Tony Blair struggle to reach an agreement on how the royal family should publicly respond to the tragedy. Amidst it all is the family’s need for privacy and the public demand for an external show of grief.

Freya Wilson – The King’s Speech (2010)

Synopsis: England’s Prince Albert is due to ascend the throne as King George VI, but he has a speech impediment. Knowing that the country needs her husband to be able to communicate perfectly, Elizabeth hires Lionel Logue, an Australian actor and speech therapist, to help the Prince overcome his stutter. An extraordinary friendship develops between the two men, and Logue uses unconventional means to teach the monarch to speak with confidence.

Sarah Gadon – A Night Out of the Palace (2015)

Available on Amazon Prime Video

Synopsis: On May 8, 1945, a large number of ordinary people gather in front of Buckingham Palace in the English capital to celebrate the Allied victory over Nazi Germany in World War II. That night, Princess Margarete and the future Queen Elizabeth II are given permission to leave the palace. During the celebrations, they mingle with the people and, while having fun, they encounter romance and a lot of danger.

Maggie Sullivun – Harry and Meghan: A True Love (2018)

Not available in streaming

The historical fiction film tells details of the courtship and meeting of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In the plot, Maggie Sullivun plays the queen.



Stella Gonet – Spencer (2021)

Available on Amazon Prime Video

In short, the film starring Kristen Stewart narrates what could have happened in the last days of Princess Diana’s wedding to Prince Charles, played by Jack Farthing. Stella Gonet gives life to the queen, who plays an important role in the story.

Series

Emma Thompson – Playhouse Presents (2012)

Not available in streaming

In short, in an episode in 2012, the actress played Elizabeth during the year 1982, when the Queen was 56 years old. Inspired by real events, it tells the story of the day a man broke into the royal bedroom.

Verity Russell, Claire Foy, Olivia Colman and Imelda Staunton – The Crown (2016 – current)

In The Crown, the four actresses represent each phase of the monarch in a chronicle that tells the journey of Queen Elizabeth II from the 1940s to modern times. verity russell lives the Elizabeth II child phase, through flashbacks, the character was seen in some specific situations in the first three seasons of the show.

Claire Foy lives the young phase of the rising Queen in the first two seasons. For this role, she was twice nominated for an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series. Foy played Elizabeth from age 21 in 1947 to age 38 in 1964.

Olivia Colman played the Queen in seasons 3 and 4 in her more mature phase. Her participation ended when the series arrived in 1990, when the monarch had turned 64. She was also nominated several times for an Emmy for her outstanding performance.

Imelda Staunton will play the Queen in season five. So the new season arrives in November 2022. She takes on the role of the monarch during her old age. Apparently, the artist will play her from the 1990s until her death in 2022.

