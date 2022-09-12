After leaving Atlético-MG, Diego Costa is finally announced by a new club and returns to European football

Wolverhampton reinforcement, Diego Costa was unemployed since his departure from Atlético-MG, in January this year

No club since leaving Atlético-MGin January of this year, the striker Diego Costa finally has a new team.

This Monday (12), the 33-year-old player was announced as a reinforcement Wolverhamptonwhich means that it will return to the Premier League after your passage through Chelsea.

In addition to all ESPN content, Combo+ gives you access to the best of Star+ entertainment and Disney+’s most beloved franchises. Subscribe now!

Costa, who signed as a free agent, was signed until the end of the 2022/23 season.

“We are very happy to welcome Diego Costa to Wolves and on your return to Premier League. He is a winner, with a lot of experience in football at the highest level”, praised the president of the aurinegra team, Jeff Shi.

“Diego will bring something unique to our locker room and also to our team on the pitch. We look forward to the impact he is sure to have this season.”

Wolverhampton were in a difficult situation with their forwards after Sasa Kalajdzicsigning for 2022/23, injured his knee in his debut match for the team.

At the same time, the Mexican Raul Jimeneza great reference in the team’s offensive sector in recent years, was out of the club’s last two games of the season, also due to a knee injury.

Diego Costa during his presentation as a reinforcement for Wolverhampton Jack Thomas/Wolves via Getty Images

Before the adventure WolvesDiego Costa was part of the conquest of LaLiga with Atletico Madrid in 2014.

He then played for Chelsea for three years, making 56 goals in 120 games and winning two trophies from Premier Leaguein 2015 and 2017, in addition to a League Cup, in 2015.

play 0:43 Via @Wolves | The ex-Atlético-MG striker has signed for a season with the English club

He then had another spell at Atlético de Madrid, starting in 2017. In December 2020, he left the team and returned to Brazil to play for Atlético-MG.

Costa, who is a naturalized Spaniard, defended the Iberian national team in 24 departures, noting 10 goals and playing in the 2014 and 2018 World Cups.