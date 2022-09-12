Alcaraz wins the US Open and becomes the youngest number 1 in history | sneakers

Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz was number 55 in the world at the time of the US Open 2021. A year later, in his first Grand Slam final, the 19-year-old rookie reached the biggest achievement of his career and the top of the world rankings – being the youngest in history. This Sunday, Alcaraz defeated the Norwegian Casper Ruud by 3 sets to 1, with partials of 6/4, 2/6, 7/6 (1) and 6/3. Whoever won the final would take the first position in the ranking to be updated this Monday. Ruud becomes the new number 2.

The Spaniard took the position of youngest leader from the list of the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP) – created in August 1973 – from Australian Lleyton Hewitt, who reached the top at the age of 20 years and nine months in November 2001, removing Brazilian Gustavo Kuerten’s leadership.

– First I would like to thank everyone for this special day. This is something I’ve dreamed of all my life. Winning a Grand Slam and being the best in the world was something I always dreamed of. I’m only 19 years old and all the hard decisions I leave to my team (laughs). I thought about my mother who is not here and my grandfather. Many people came from Spain to cheer for me. From the first round, they were rooting for me. It was the best atmosphere in a tournament in my life – celebrated Carlos Alcaraz.

Will be the second youngest male top 2 since April 8, 1975when Jimmy Connors, then 22, and Bjorn Borg, 18, took the top two spots.

Even in this final Alcaraz became the player who spent the longest time on the court in singles in an edition of the US Open, surpassing Andy Roddick in 1999. With 1h33min to go on Sunday, the Spaniard completed 21h52min in New York, surpassing Roddick’s mark. The Spaniard also pulverized a record held by Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon 1999. With 3h02min of decision this Sunday, surpassing the 23h21min in action of the South African on English grass.

This was the first Grand Slam final in which the two tennis players had a chance to be number 1 in the world.. Also for the first time a Major decision had two finalists vying for the top of the rankings without having previously occupied the position.

Alcaraz and Ruud were confirmed by the Rio Open organization to compete again in the competition next year. Rio Open 2023 will be from February 20th to 26th, at Jockey. The Spaniard is the current champion.

History among the finalists

Ruud and Alcaraz have faced each other twice on the circuit until this final in New York. In both, the Spaniard won: in the final of the ATP 1000 in Miami, in April this year (7/5 and 6/4), on hard court, and in the quarterfinals of the ATP in Marbella in 2021 (6/ 2 and 6/4), on clay. The Norwegian started the year in eighth place while Alcaraz was 32nd. The two reached the US Open in seventh (Ruud) and fourth places (Spanish) on the list of the Association of Professional Tennis Players. In the season, so far, there have been three titles for the Scandinavian (Gstaad, Geneva and Buenos Aires, in addition to the runner-up at Roland Garros, losing the decision to Nadal) and four for Alcaraz (Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Miami and the Rio Open). Now came the fifth, in New York.

At 17:17, in a crowded Arthur Ashe, Ruud served, opening the decision with a point of service. Alcaraz reacted, had two break points, but the Norwegian confirmed the game. The script was then repeated in Alcaraz’s service. Ruud had 15/40, the Spaniard equalized and, forcing the serve, equalized the first set. With plays moving Ruud all over the court, Alcaraz had break points again (three, with 0/40) and, on the second chance, he got the break: 2/1. The 19-year-old Spaniard kept the serve game, despite two break chances from Ruud, and opened 3/1. From the fifth to the ninth games, each tennis player kept the points in their services, without threats. Alcaraz went to serve with 5/4. He easily made it 40/0 and, on a return on Ruud’s net, closed the opening set at 6/4.

With the victory in the first set, the Spaniard reached the mark of having won at least one set in 65 consecutive matches. The last time Alcaraz failed to win at least a set was in the defeat to Hugo Gaston, in the round of 16 of the ATP 1000 in Paris, last November. On that occasion, Alcaraz led the second set by 5/0, but lost by 7/5. At the US Open since 1992, the finalist who won the opening set ended up champion 26 times in 30 matches. Would history repeat itself?

In the second set, Ruud serving, the equality continued until 30/30. Until the Norwegian fits a right ball on Alcaraz’s counterfoot and then confirms the game. With an ace, the Spaniard also kept his serve (1/1). Without difficulties, with 40/0, ​​and closing in the sequence, the Scandinavian reached 2/1. With 3/2 for Ruud, he had a breakout opportunity (30/40). Alcaraz left the ball close to the net, the Norwegian managed to reach it, fitting a lob – the Spaniard reached the ball but sent it out: 4/2. Under pressure, Alcaraz had a break point in the next game, but Ruud went ahead, confirming the point in a smash: 5/2. The Norwegian had two set points on Alcaraz’s serve and didn’t waste it: with another smash, he scored 6/2.

In his second Grand Slam final, Ruud finally won a set. At Roland Garros, he lost to Spaniard Rafael Nadal, in three sets, with 6/0 in the third.

If he finished the previous set annoyed with his mistakes, Alcaraz started the third by putting pressure. On Ruud’s serve, he made 0/40. On the third chance of breaking, with a short, he got it, dropping at 1/0. Opened 2/0, with your service. The Spaniard had break point again, in the third game, but Ruud took advantage of the rival’s two failures to confirm the point: Alcaraz 2/1. The Norwegian scored 15/40, and Alcaraz discounted – but it was Ruud who won the game, tying the third set: 2/2. Shortly after, Ruud confirmed the serve, making it 3/2 and turning in front for the first time in the third set. The two kept their serves until 6/5 for the Norwegian. With Alcaraz’s service, Ruud had a set point but the Spaniard equalized in a volley. With 7min of the 12th game, Ruud hit the return, having another point of the set – Alcaraz, once again, was saved, this time with a smash. In another great dispute, the Spaniard reached 6/6. In the tie-break, the Spaniard managed two minibreaks, easily reaching 6/1. The Norwegian, who had two set points in the 12th game, saw his opponent close the partial at 7/1 at the first chance.

In the fourth set, the Rio Open champion confirmed his serve (1/0). In the sixth game, in the serve of Ruud, Alcaraz reached more breaks, opening 4/2. Serving, he reached 5/2, being one game away from winning his first Grand Slam at age 19 and being the youngest to take the number 1 ranking. The Norwegian also confirmed his service game, discounting it to 5/3. Alcaraz, then, went to the loot to enter, once and for all, into history. At 20:38, Carlos Alcaraz, after a serve that Ruud could not return, closed the set at 6/3 and the game in 3 sets to 1. History made!.

Also on Sunday, the women’s doubles final was played. The Czechs Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova beat the Americans Caty McNelly and Taylor Townsend by 2 sets to 1, with partials of 3/6, 7/5 and 6/1. This was Siniakova and Krejcikova’s sixth Grand Slam title in doubles.